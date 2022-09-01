Impact Support for the energy transition

The European Investment Bank is lending the Occitania region €150 million to remake ports in Sète and Port-la-Nouvelle, France, creating the infrastructure needed to run new floating wind farms in the Mediterranean. The first phase of construction at Port-la-Nouvelle is expected to be completed in 2023.

The EIB is also supporting the two new pilot floating wind farms – one run by Les Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion and another by EolMed. The Bank signed an €85 million loan with Eolmed in April and a €75 million loan with Les Éoliennes Flottantes in May. Both loans are backed by a guarantee from the European Fund for Strategic Investments.