It requires an industrial process and infrastructure that are very different from what we usually do.
Summary sheet
Extension et aménagement des sites portuaires de Port-la-Nouvelle et de Sète-Frontignan.
Le projet contribuera aux objectifs stratégiques de la Région Occitanie pour le développement des Ports de Port-la-Nouvelle et de Sète-Frontignan, y compris en matière de transition énergétique. À Port-La Nouvelle, le projet financera la construction d'infrastructures supplémentaires pour augmenter la capacité et l'efficacité des opérations portuaires et pour soutenir le développement des activités d'énergies renouvelables (parcs éoliens offshore flottants et hydrogène vert). Sur le port de Sète, le projet augmentera la capacité et l'efficacité du terminal des ferries et renforcera également l'interopérabilité entre les modes de transport routier et ferroviaire et les activités portuaires. Le projet comprendra également une nouvelle drague hybride (à hydrogène et diesel) pour préserver les profondeurs d'eau dans les ports régionaux.
Conformité à la directive 2001/42 / CE relative à l'évaluation environnementale stratégique (EES), à la directive EIE 2011/92 / CE modifiée par 2014/52 / UE, à la directive Habitats 92/43 / CEE, à la directive Oiseaux 2009/147 / CE, la directive-cadre 2000/60 / CE sur l'eau (telle que modifiée), ainsi que les exigences en matière d'évaluation de la biodiversité, les questions d'adaptation et d'atténuation au changement climatique, les mesures d'atténuation / compensation et les plans de surveillance environnementale et sociale, seront évalués en détail lors de l'évaluation chaque composante du projet.
La Banque demandera au Promoteur de s'assurer que les contrats pour la mise en œuvre du projet ont été et seront passés conformément à la législation applicable en matière de passation des marchés de l'UE, à la directive 2014/25 / UE, ainsi qu'à la directive 92/13 / CEE, tel qu'interprété par la Cour de justice de l'UE, avec la publication des avis de marché au Journal officiel de l'UE, en tant que de besoin.
None
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
Inside the project
How and Why
Creating the infrastructure for floating wind farms in the Mediterranean
Why
- Floating wind power will help Europe transition to green energy
- The two wind farms will produce enough energy for 400 000 people, but they require significant infrastructure to support their operation
- The Occitania region wants to revive its economy and supplement traditional industries like agriculture, tourism and aerospace
How
- Expand Port-la-Nouvelle to create the space needed to assemble and maintain the massive wind turbines, which will later be lifted onto floaters and transported out to sea
- Deepen the port’s basin and build additional terminals that will be used to store wind turbine equipment arriving from other parts of Europe
- Create a renewable energy hub based on clean energy generated by the wind turbines and develop hydrogen-related activities in the region
Play video
2:56
The new infrastructure supports the efforts to develop greener port activities and to decarbonise energy production. It's an additional step towards reaching our goal for carbon neutrality at the European level.
Related media
Infrastructure Solutions: Tugging turbines out to sea
Turning up wind power
A wind power wonder off Portugal’s stormy coast
The answer is green
Related projects and stories
Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support
Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people
How are EU firms adapting to climate change?
A new survey by the EIB Group finds that EU businesses are pressing ahead with green investments, as the physical and financial effects of climate change grow.
France: EIB and Crédit Agricole CIB commit €1 billion to wind energy by 2027
The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Crédit Agricole CIB have signed a strategic agreement to support European wind energy development, underlining their strong shared commitment to advancing the green energy transition.
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.