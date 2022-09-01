Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
PORTS OCCITANS

How to get floating wind farms out to sea

Port in southern France embarks on a huge expansion to support two floating wind farms in the Mediterranean

Status
First signature
Signed
12/04/2021
Amount
EUR 130,000,000
Countries
France
Sector(s)
Transport
Signature(s)

Amount
€ 130,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 130,000,000
Transport : € 130,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/04/2021 : € 130,000,000
Data sheet
PORTS OCCITANS
Summary sheet
PORTS OCCITANS
Summary sheet

Release date
29 September 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/04/2021
20190354
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PORTS OCCITANS
REGION OCCITANIE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 343 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Extension et aménagement des sites portuaires de Port-la-Nouvelle et de Sète-Frontignan.

Le projet contribuera aux objectifs stratégiques de la Région Occitanie pour le développement des Ports de Port-la-Nouvelle et de Sète-Frontignan, y compris en matière de transition énergétique. À Port-La Nouvelle, le projet financera la construction d'infrastructures supplémentaires pour augmenter la capacité et l'efficacité des opérations portuaires et pour soutenir le développement des activités d'énergies renouvelables (parcs éoliens offshore flottants et hydrogène vert). Sur le port de Sète, le projet augmentera la capacité et l'efficacité du terminal des ferries et renforcera également l'interopérabilité entre les modes de transport routier et ferroviaire et les activités portuaires. Le projet comprendra également une nouvelle drague hybride (à hydrogène et diesel) pour préserver les profondeurs d'eau dans les ports régionaux.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Conformité à la directive 2001/42 / CE relative à l'évaluation environnementale stratégique (EES), à la directive EIE 2011/92 / CE modifiée par 2014/52 / UE, à la directive Habitats 92/43 / CEE, à la directive Oiseaux 2009/147 / CE, la directive-cadre 2000/60 / CE sur l'eau (telle que modifiée), ainsi que les exigences en matière d'évaluation de la biodiversité, les questions d'adaptation et d'atténuation au changement climatique, les mesures d'atténuation / compensation et les plans de surveillance environnementale et sociale, seront évalués en détail lors de l'évaluation chaque composante du projet.

La Banque demandera au Promoteur de s'assurer que les contrats pour la mise en œuvre du projet ont été et seront passés conformément à la législation applicable en matière de passation des marchés de l'UE, à la directive 2014/25 / UE, ainsi qu'à la directive 92/13 / CEE, tel qu'interprété par la Cour de justice de l'UE, avec la publication des avis de marché au Journal officiel de l'UE, en tant que de besoin.

Comments

None

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Inside the project

How and Why

Creating the infrastructure for floating wind farms in the Mediterranean

Why

  • Floating wind power will help Europe transition to green energy
  • The two wind farms will produce enough energy for 400 000 people, but they require significant infrastructure to support their operation
  • The Occitania region wants to revive its economy and supplement traditional industries like agriculture, tourism and aerospace

How

  • Expand Port-la-Nouvelle to create the space needed to assemble and maintain the massive wind turbines, which will later be lifted onto floaters and transported out to sea
  • Deepen the port’s basin and build additional terminals that will be used to store wind turbine equipment arriving from other parts of Europe
  • Create a renewable energy hub based on clean energy generated by the wind turbines and develop hydrogen-related activities in the region

Sectors & Countries

France France Global development Energy Climate and environment

Impact

Support for the energy transition

The European Investment Bank is lending the Occitania region €150 million to remake ports in Sète and Port-la-Nouvelle, France, creating the infrastructure needed to run new floating wind farms in the Mediterranean. The first phase of construction at Port-la-Nouvelle is expected to be completed in 2023.

The EIB is also supporting the two new pilot floating wind farms  – one run by Les Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion and another by EolMed.  The Bank signed an €85 million loan with Eolmed in April and a €75 million loan with Les Éoliennes Flottantes in May. Both loans are backed by a guarantee from the European Fund for Strategic Investments.

It requires an industrial process and infrastructure that are very different from what we usually do.
Didier Cordorniou

director of maritime affairs for the Occitania region

Play video

2:56

custom-preview

Story

How to create a renewable energy hub

The region has a strong ambition to make Port-la-Nouvelle the port of the energy transition, not just for France, but for the Mediterranean in general.
Julien Ciglar

Project manager for marine renewable energies at Occitania’s regional economic development agency

Port-la-Nouvelle’s transition is part of an ambitious renewable energy strategy laid out by the Occitania region. The region is hoping to benefit from the development of two floating offshore wind farms planned in the Mediterranean, which are expected to produce enough energy for 400 000 people.

Occitania has one of the highest unemployment rates in France. It sees renewable energy as an opportunity to re-energise its traditional economy of agriculture, tourism and, further inland, aerospace.

The plans call for Port-la-Nouvelle to be transformed into a Mediterranean hub for the construction, logistics and support of offshore floating wind farms. The hub will also eventually produce green hydrogen from the clean energy generated by the wind farms.

Principle Power
The new infrastructure supports the efforts to develop greener port activities and to decarbonise energy production. It's an additional step towards reaching our goal for carbon neutrality at the European level.
Shirley Moussavou

Loan officer, European Investment Bank

How do you get a massive turbine out to sea

Wind turbines are hulking steel beasts that weigh hundreds of tonnes. On land, they tower over landscapes. But imagine trying to assemble one in a traditional seaport, hauling the 100-metre-long turbine and 90-metre blades onto a floating platform – and then gently tugging the whole thing out to a wind farm in the middle of the sea.

Port-la-Nouvelle’s location gives it a particular edge. The port is situated just less than 20 kilometres from the wind parks run by Les Éoliennes Flottantes and EolMed. The relatively short distance between the port and the wind farms reduces the risks involved in transporting the huge structures at sea.

Manoeuvring wind turbines, however, requires a major revamp of port infrastructure. Port-la-Nouvelle’s renovation includes:

  • Constructing a 250-metre platform strong enough to support the heavy cranes needed to assemble the floater and position the wind turbines.
  • Extending the dykes surrounding the port, which will expand the basin and deepen it. The extra space in the basin will be used to stack the floaters on which the wind turbines sit.
  • Building additional terminals with 300 metres of docks. The terminals will be used to assemble wind turbines and as storage facilities

Pivoting to green hydrogen

The region is also focusing on green hydrogen. In 2019, it adopted a €150 million Green Hydrogen Plan, which envisages creating the infrastructure to produce, store and distribute hydrogen, and to use the energy to power local transport, like buses and trains.

A related project, Corridor H2, will develop a network of hydrogen distribution stations in Occitania along the road that runs from the Mediterranean to the North Sea. The EIB is loaning €40 million to the Corridor H2 project.
The region could show other areas of France how to develop these kinds of activities.
José Rino

Senior engineer in the Air, maritime and innovative transport division, European Investment Bank

1 September 2022

Infrastructure Solutions: Tugging turbines out to sea

Port-la-Nouvelle in southern France is undergoing a €340 million overhaul to support two future floating wind farms, part of the Occitania region’s plan to become a hub of renewable energy.
Infrastructure Transport France European Union Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion
12 December 2022

Turning up wind power

The turbine maker Vestas is investing heavily in research and development to improve performance and exploit wind power in more extreme environments.
Infrastructure Climate Decarbonisation Denmark European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
4 November 2021

A wind power wonder off Portugal’s stormy coast

Amid the high winds and huge waves off Portugal’s North Atlantic coast, three floating wind turbines the height of 60-story sky scrapers, generate enough electricity for 60 000 households.
Offshore wind Climate Renewable energy Portugal European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
16 November 2022

The answer is green

Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has pushed Europe into an energy crisis. The need for action is urgent. Europe must build up its energy resilience and accelerate its green transition to a low-carbon economy.
Energy efficiency Norway Sweden Iceland Finland Denmark European Union EFTA countries Climate and environment Energy
