Making Virtual Teleportation a Reality

Varjo is a Finnish company founded in 2016, that develops human-eye resolution virtual and mixed reality headsets. Varjo's products are specifically designed to meet high demanding enterprise use cases in various areas including training and simulation, design and engineering, research and medical.





The project supports the policy objective of support for SMEs, as well as innovation and digitalisation by providing tailored venture debt financing to an innovative start-up developing high definition Virtual Reality (VR) / Extended Reality (XR) hardware and software for industrial use. The project entails positive knowledge spill-overs related to VR/XR technologies, benefiting business and research partners and strengthening the capabilities for digital technologies in the EU.





EIB's financial contribution facilitates the SME's sustainable growth and helps to maintain its technological edge, despite the adverse economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, it provides a positive signalling effect to crowd-in further financing from private investors.





EIB Venture Debt financing is a highly differentiated form of non-dilutive growth financing which entails large amounts, long availability period and long maturities.