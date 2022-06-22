In 1966, the crew of the Starship Enterprise blasted off into space and onto American television screens. Star Trek went on to influence the lives of people everywhere more than almost any other television series.

The show’s science fiction sparked real-life scientific breakthroughs. The technology featured in the show inspired the creation of many modern devices, such as cell phones, tablets and Bluetooth headsets. But the most famous Star Trek device has yet to be developed.

Or has it finally become reality? Finnish company Varjo says it’s making teleportation possible.

From science fiction to science

Varjo’s technology is probably not how you imagine it would be to teleport. It doesn’t look anything like it did in Star Trek. Nobody dematerialises and subsequently rematerializes in another place. It actually doesn’t include any travel whatsoever.

So how does it work?

“With our technology, you’ll be able to capture your surroundings in 3D and then invite somebody else to join that same exact reality,” says Urho Konttori, Varjo’s co-founder and chief technology officer.

So what you need to be able to teleport is Varjo’s extended reality headset.