German software improves patient care

The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under the Research, Innovation and Digitalization window of InvestEU, benefiting from the EC guarantee, to finance research and development activities of an innovative synoptic and data-driven reporting solution Company that speeds up reporting time, enhances reporting quality and improves the communication in radiology and beyond. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI-driven European SMEs suffering from systemic shortages of large, non-dilutive financing options for growth investments. Creation of knowledge and support of skilled jobs in Germany will further contribute positively towards the EU's 3% RDI intensity target. Currently, the Company does not have access either to non-dilutive or to long-term debt funding sources in the necessary amount. Due to volatility of European markets which has significantly increased in 2022, access to both equity markets and commercial debt providers has been highly limited for innovative but risky companies such as Smart Reporting.

Structuring the financing as venture debt caters to the investment needs of the Company, with a long tenor and deferred interest minimising cash outflows during the investment period, while most of the EIB remuneration will be driven by the equity kicker.