German software improves patient care

The company has more than 80 employees, including a significant number of clinicians. Its software has more than 15 000 users in over 90 countries.
The promoter develops artificial intelligence (AI) enabled medical documentation technology to efficiently capture, structure and process clinical data at the source. The investment plan will mostly cover the development of the next generation reporting software.
The project will contribute to the digitalisation of healthcare, thereby improving efficiency and quality level, thus creating new possibilities for the use of healthcare data in clinical trials and drug development.
The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under the Research, Innovation and Digitalization window of InvestEU, benefiting from the EC guarantee, to finance research and development activities of an innovative synoptic and data-driven reporting solution Company that speeds up reporting time, enhances reporting quality and improves the communication in radiology and beyond. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI-driven European SMEs suffering from systemic shortages of large, non-dilutive financing options for growth investments. Creation of knowledge and support of skilled jobs in Germany will further contribute positively towards the EU's 3% RDI intensity target. Currently, the Company does not have access either to non-dilutive or to long-term debt funding sources in the necessary amount. Due to volatility of European markets which has significantly increased in 2022, access to both equity markets and commercial debt providers has been highly limited for innovative but risky companies such as Smart Reporting.
Structuring the financing as venture debt caters to the investment needs of the Company, with a long tenor and deferred interest minimising cash outflows during the investment period, while most of the EIB remuneration will be driven by the equity kicker.
The project concerns investments in research and development activities carried out by the promoter and its partners in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The research and development activities of the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. The Bank will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.
Minimising time spent on documentation
- The average doctor spends more than a third of their working hours on documentation
- 40% of European doctors are close to retirement age, so Europe has a looming physician shortage
- Radiologists are particularly in demand. Over 80% of health systems report radiology shortages
- Smart Reporting uses digital technology to standardise reporting and minimise time spent on documentation
- The company works with software engineers and clinicians to develop templates that could be updated regularly
- The templates include predetermined fields to input relevant information, as well as clinical background information and most recent research available on the topic
- The software is voice-controlled, so doctors operate it without a single click
The company’s system could prove very useful for less specialised doctors in smaller hospitals who will be able to pick a relevant template to assess the patient, allowing them to make more informed decisions and diagnoses.
Maybe, we will be able to prevent the next pandemic.
The invisible made visible
Health Solutions: The pandemic next time
Health Solutions: Caught out by a pandemic
