Improved University of Cyprus research and learning facilities

"The work happening at the university is one of the most significant and biggest projects in the last five years. We’re very grateful and are looking to the future with hope."
Second phase Investment Programme for the extension and development of the University of Cyprus campus.
The next phase of building development and refurbishment will be implemented over the coming years to ensure that the buildings are of high quality and enhance the research, teaching and social learning space in the University. The objectives are: • Support research and innovation, • Deliver a high quality student experience, • Invest to provide consistently high-quality infrastructure and equipment.
Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in the annexes I and II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore do not require a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. However, parts of the investment cover the construction of new facilities and therefore may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
More innovation, more jobs
Why
- Knowledge economy in education
- Cohesion, bringing Cyprus into line with other EU economies
- Climate action with energy efficiency
- Exceptional contribution to EC policy objectives to prevent migration after the financial crisis
How
- Existing facilities too small for growth in student numbers. University of Cyprus can only accept a third of applicants. The project will provide space for these students and allow them to remain in Cyprus, expanding the country’s knowledge economy
- The increase in research facilities boosts Cyprus as a research venue
- Better education leads to more innovation and lower unemployment
- Energy efficient construction will allow the university to operate entirely on solar power
"This loan has allowed the University of Cyprus to dream and to have a vision for its future growth. It has changed the crisis situation into an opportunity situation. I believe that the university is a place where betterment can begin, this is the place to give hope to the society."
