Improved University of Cyprus research and learning facilities

Constantinos Kythreotis used to supervise road maintenance and small construction projects in Paphos. For a civil engineer, it was not a challenging task, but the financial crisis meant that there simply were no big construction projects for him to work on. Constantinos was glad to have the job, because the crisis left so many professionals unemployed or forced to work overseas.

Then, in 2017, Constantinos joined the University project. He oversees the teams of architects, engineers and quantity surveyors building the €55 million Faculty of Engineering at the University of Cyprus. He loves the challenge.

“I feel very proud and excited,” the 40-year-old Nicosia native says. “It’s a unique project in Cyprus—maybe even in Europe. It is the largest building ever constructed in Cyprus for teaching and research.”

The University of Cyprus is expanding its facilities, in particular its capacity to host lucrative research activities.

“After the crisis, it was especially difficult for the engineering and construction sector,” says Constantinos. “This project at the University created a lot of work for people. For many of them, it helped them stay in their country with their families.”