From massive university projects to science toys, here’s how future education will change the way we learn
This special episode of Future Europe examines how future education will change, and shows you the projects from across Europe that illustrate these changes as they’re happening now.
Listen to this episode of Future Europe if you want to know:
- how schools and universities will develop to attract innovation and funding
- how one company is making toys designed to attract children—and girls, in particular—to science
- what makes the perfect environment for learning at kindergarten level
- …and, of course, if you just like to hear cute kids.
Future Europe gives you a look into your future by showing you how companies, social groups and schools are preparing for a more sustainable world. All the projects we look at on Future Europe are made possible by loans or grants from the EU, in particular from the European Investment Bank, the EU bank. So one of the things that we consider in every episode is the link between a prosperous sustainable future and the European Union.
Now, listen to the episode and get ready to hear cute—and very smart—kids from Finland, Cyprus, Luxembourg and Portugal, as well as the people who are giving them a future education today.