Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Armenia and the EIB

Since 2010, our operations in Armenia have promoted economic and social development in the country by financing key sectors such as transport, energy, water and wastewater management, and small businesses.

Our financing in Armenia is aligned with the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP), the Eastern Partnership (EaP) and other EU bilateral agreements. Our operations are guided by the European Union’s Global Gateway strategy and the EU Economic and Investment Plan for Eastern Partnership.

In Armenia, we have focused on:

Transport

We are improving connectivity and road safety through the rehabilitation of Yerevan metro and cross-border connection with Georgia to build safer and more sustainable roads. Our support for the North-South Road Corridor— including the construction of the Sisian-Kajaran section — is enhancing connectivity between the European Union, Middle East and Asia.

Our transportation investments ensure easier access for passengers and faster connections for businesses.

Climate and Energy

In collaboration with the Municipality of Yerevan, we are improving the energy efficiency of kindergartens and healthcare institutions. The installation of renewable energy systems and earthquake reinforcement help decrease CO2 emissions and create jobs.

We also support the regional integration of energy systems in the South Caucasus by connecting the Armenian and the Georgian power grids.

In addition, we are improving drinking water supply in Yerevan and other secondary cities.

Private Sector Development

We help boost private sector growth and job creation by improving access to finance for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Through partnerships with the Central Bank of Armenia and private commercial banks, we ensure that funding reaches a broad spectrum of businesses, enabling them to expand operations, invest in innovative technologies, and strengthen their resilience in a dynamic economic environment.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Armenia.

2010

START OF OPERATIONS

25

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

1 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

8

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB activity in Armenia by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in Armenia

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Armenia and beyond

  •
    14 May 2024

    EIB Global Donor Partnerships

    Launch the video and embark on a journey to our projects around the world, guided by our Donor-funded trust funds. By joining forces, we achieve impact. EIB Global cares for people and the planet thanks to its Donor partnerships.

    EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Urban development Institutional European Commission SMEs Solidarity with Ukraine Transport EU for Ukraine Health and life sciences Partnerships Partners Water, wastewater management Diversity and gender Migration Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Mandates and partnerships Ecuador Ukraine Senegal Mozambique Armenia Serbia Moldova Eastern Neighbourhood Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 11 March 2024

    Sweet smell of chocolate

    After a decade of lending to small and medium-sized firms in Armenia through the central bank, the EIB begins offering credit lines directly to local banks

    SMEs Armenia Eastern Neighbourhood
  • 3 May 2023

    A better future

    Yerevan schools are dilapidated, but a big renovation grant from European donors for 150 Armenia kindergartens will make them more energy efficient—and safer for the children

    Diversity and gender Education and training Armenia Eastern Neighbourhood Global development Social infrastructure Energy
  • 28 March 2023

    Takeaways from the EIB Group Forum

    An unchecked selective summary of the event that reviews the key takeaways with a focus on economic policy.

    Digital and telecoms Econ stories Armenia Eastern Neighbourhood Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
  • 23 March 2023

    Fruitful cooperation

    SMEs in Armenia, like Green Farmer, are benefiting from an EU-backed loan facility that helps improve access to finance.

    SMEs Armenia Eastern Neighbourhood Agriculture and bioeconomy
  • 13 June 2022

    Yerevan mothers: Julieta's story

    Julieta’s daughter, Lily, is one of the lucky attendees of Kindergarten 36 in Yerevan, which has been newly renovated. More functional, energy efficient and secure against earthquakes, Kindergarten 36 is the first of 15 kindergartens that the municipality is planning to modernise in the coming years. The project receives support from the EIB, the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership Fund (E5P), as well as the Green Climate Fund via UNDP Armenia.

    Climate Education and training Armenia Eastern Neighbourhood Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 18 June 2020

    Working together to reinforce resilience in the Eastern Partnership countries

    In the face of COVID-19, the EIB Group together with its European Union partners is strengthening its support in areas like healthcare, digitalisation, SMEs and climate action in the 6 countries of the Eastern Partnership (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine). The EU is reinforcing resilience with an Eastern Partnership that delivers for all!

    Cybersecurity Health and life sciences Digital and telecoms Belarus Azerbaijan Ukraine Georgia Armenia Moldova Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 8 August 2018

    Safer Armenia kindergartens with EU energy efficiency grant

    Yerevan schools are dilapidated, but a big renovation grant from European donors for 150 Armenia kindergartens will make them more energy efficient—and safer for the children

    Infrastructure Education and training Circular economy Health and life sciences Armenia Eastern Neighbourhood Infrastructure Education and training Global development Climate and environment Energy Circular economy
  • 12 June 2018

    Yerevan Energy Efficiency

    147 Kindergartens in Yerevan – Armenia – will benefit from energy efficiency and resilience to earthquakes improvements by 2020, thanks to EU support. “The EU bank, together with its partners, is making a real difference for the people of Armenia. We encourage projects like this one that help to improve the environment and therefore also the quality of life. The 147 Yerevan kindergartens will show the way on energy efficiency and savings because the cheapest energy is the one we avoid generating”, declared EIB Vice-President Vazil Hudák.

    Energy efficiency Armenia Eastern Neighbourhood Energy
  • 15 March 2018

    Across the border: Connecting Armenia and Georgia

    With the financial support of the European Union and the European Investment Bank, Armenia’s three border crossing points with Georgia were upgraded and modernised, ensuring simplified procedures and reduced waiting times for travellers and secure movement of goods across borders. Improving Armenia’s connectivity to the region and the rest of the world can contribute significantly to increased trade and transit, tourism, and foreign direct investment – all supportive of Armenia’s national priorities.

    Transport Armenia Eastern Neighbourhood Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion

Get EIB support in Armenia

We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.

* These products refer to EIB activity worldwide and may not apply to EIB operations in this region.

Small projects

Loans below €25m

Contact our local partners  

Large projects

Loans over €25m

Contact our local office  

Advisory services

Get various types of advisory and technical assistance

Contact our experts  

Contact us

Local authority or large corporate

Contact our local office 

General enquiries

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Contact the Information Desk

Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Media

Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

Stay up to date

News
More news
Publications
More publications
Videos
More videos