Armenia and the EIB

Our financing in Armenia is aligned with the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP), the Eastern Partnership (EaP) and other EU bilateral agreements. Our operations are guided by the European Union’s Global Gateway strategy and the EU Economic and Investment Plan for Eastern Partnership.
In Armenia, we have focused on:
We are improving connectivity and road safety through the rehabilitation of Yerevan metro and cross-border connection with Georgia to build safer and more sustainable roads. Our support for the North-South Road Corridor— including the construction of the Sisian-Kajaran section — is enhancing connectivity between the European Union, Middle East and Asia.
Our transportation investments ensure easier access for passengers and faster connections for businesses.
In collaboration with the Municipality of Yerevan, we are improving the energy efficiency of kindergartens and healthcare institutions. The installation of renewable energy systems and earthquake reinforcement help decrease CO2 emissions and create jobs.
We also support the regional integration of energy systems in the South Caucasus by connecting the Armenian and the Georgian power grids.
In addition, we are improving drinking water supply in Yerevan and other secondary cities.
We help boost private sector growth and job creation by improving access to finance for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).
Through partnerships with the Central Bank of Armenia and private commercial banks, we ensure that funding reaches a broad spectrum of businesses, enabling them to expand operations, invest in innovative technologies, and strengthen their resilience in a dynamic economic environment.
The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Armenia.
2010
€ 1 bn
EIB activity in Armenia by sector
(since start of operations)
EIB stories in Armenia
Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Armenia and beyond
EIB Global Donor Partnerships
Launch the video and embark on a journey to our projects around the world, guided by our Donor-funded trust funds. By joining forces, we achieve impact. EIB Global cares for people and the planet thanks to its Donor partnerships.
Sweet smell of chocolate
After a decade of lending to small and medium-sized firms in Armenia through the central bank, the EIB begins offering credit lines directly to local banks
A better future
Yerevan schools are dilapidated, but a big renovation grant from European donors for 150 Armenia kindergartens will make them more energy efficient—and safer for the children
Takeaways from the EIB Group Forum
An unchecked selective summary of the event that reviews the key takeaways with a focus on economic policy.
Fruitful cooperation
SMEs in Armenia, like Green Farmer, are benefiting from an EU-backed loan facility that helps improve access to finance.
Yerevan mothers: Julieta's story
Julieta’s daughter, Lily, is one of the lucky attendees of Kindergarten 36 in Yerevan, which has been newly renovated. More functional, energy efficient and secure against earthquakes, Kindergarten 36 is the first of 15 kindergartens that the municipality is planning to modernise in the coming years. The project receives support from the EIB, the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership Fund (E5P), as well as the Green Climate Fund via UNDP Armenia.
Working together to reinforce resilience in the Eastern Partnership countries
In the face of COVID-19, the EIB Group together with its European Union partners is strengthening its support in areas like healthcare, digitalisation, SMEs and climate action in the 6 countries of the Eastern Partnership (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine). The EU is reinforcing resilience with an Eastern Partnership that delivers for all!
Safer Armenia kindergartens with EU energy efficiency grant
Yerevan schools are dilapidated, but a big renovation grant from European donors for 150 Armenia kindergartens will make them more energy efficient—and safer for the children
Yerevan Energy Efficiency
147 Kindergartens in Yerevan – Armenia – will benefit from energy efficiency and resilience to earthquakes improvements by 2020, thanks to EU support. “The EU bank, together with its partners, is making a real difference for the people of Armenia. We encourage projects like this one that help to improve the environment and therefore also the quality of life. The 147 Yerevan kindergartens will show the way on energy efficiency and savings because the cheapest energy is the one we avoid generating”, declared EIB Vice-President Vazil Hudák.
Across the border: Connecting Armenia and Georgia
With the financial support of the European Union and the European Investment Bank, Armenia’s three border crossing points with Georgia were upgraded and modernised, ensuring simplified procedures and reduced waiting times for travellers and secure movement of goods across borders. Improving Armenia’s connectivity to the region and the rest of the world can contribute significantly to increased trade and transit, tourism, and foreign direct investment – all supportive of Armenia’s national priorities.
* These products refer to EIB activity worldwide and may not apply to EIB operations in this region.
