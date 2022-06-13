Yerevan mothers: Julieta's story

Julieta’s daughter, Lily, is one of the lucky attendees of Kindergarten 36 in Yerevan, which has been newly renovated. More functional, energy efficient and secure against earthquakes, Kindergarten 36 is the first of 15 kindergartens that the municipality is planning to modernise in the coming years. The project receives support from the EIB, the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership Fund (E5P), as well as the Green Climate Fund via UNDP Armenia. Read more about our work in Armenia.