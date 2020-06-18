Azerbaijan and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Azerbaijan since 2014.
The Bank operates under the framework of the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP), the Eastern Partnership (EaP) and other EU bilateral agreements. We have invested more than €96 million in the country. Through cooperation with a local bank, the EIB has provided funding worth €25 million to more than 120 enterprises.
With the support of the EIB, Azerbaijan is aiming to diversify its economy. This process will likely include investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency. Our priorities in Azerbaijan feature the promotion of balanced and sustained economic development, especially for rural areas, the reduction of inequalities and the diversification of national energy sources.
All EU activities that help Azerbaijan boost economic growth are part of EU4Business Initiative instruments covering Eastern Neighbourhood countries and are delivered by the EIB in collaboration with other international financial institutions. In the face of COVID-19, we are strengthening support in areas like healthcare, digitalisation, SMEs and climate action in the EaP countries.
At a glance
The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Azerbaijan.
2013
€ 0.09 bn
EIB activity in Azerbaijan by sector
(since start of operations)
EIB stories in Azerbaijan
Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Azerbaijan and beyond
Working together to reinforce resilience in the Eastern Partnership countries
In the face of COVID-19, the EIB Group together with its European Union partners is strengthening its support in areas like healthcare, digitalisation, SMEs and climate action in the 6 countries of the Eastern Partnership (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine). The EU is reinforcing resilience with an Eastern Partnership that delivers for all!
The path to road safety in Ukraine and its neighbours
Lviv’s roads saw 5958 accidents, 47 fatalities and about a thousand injuries last year. These figures are even higher in the rest of the Ukraine. The European Investment Bank’s Eastern road safety projects will make roads safer for 3.3 million users.
Climate action must rise above politics
In a year of elections, COP29 in Baku must refocus leaders on the urgent need to combat climate change and accelerate the green transition in both rich and poor nations.
