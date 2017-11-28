“I have two kids, and like all parents, I am very concerned about their safety and security. I don’t want to lose them because of dangerous streets. Lviv’s mobility has already improved a lot in the past years, but thanks to the EIB our children will be safer and more lives can be saved," says Lilija Lysenko, a TV journalist and Chief Editor of "Parents Channel"

Eastern road safety best practice model

Local administrations in Ukraine have limited knowledge of road safety investments and design considerations. The EIB technical assistance package will support them to ensure project quality and the use of international best practice in project preparation and implementation.

“We will help cities to introduce and apply new road standards, as well as manage the so called black spots,” says Möykkynen.