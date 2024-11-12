BAKU – This year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku is taking place against a tumultuous geopolitical backdrop. In addition to shifting strategic alliances, trade tensions, and violent conflict, the “year of elections” has ushered in a period of heated political rhetoric and led to changes of government.

But this must not distract us from the current state of the planet and the real economy. The effects and costs of climate change are increasing. Extreme weather events, from hurricanes in the Caribbean to catastrophic floods in Europe and droughts in the Amazon, are growing more frequent and intense, enhancing the risk of financial instability, especially in the world’s most vulnerable and highly indebted countries.

At the same time, an energy revolution is already in full swing: the deployment of renewables is growing exponentially, and annual investment in clean power sources now far exceeds that in fossil fuels. Citizens and companies are also increasingly aware of the need to invest in climate-change adaptation. The European Investment Bank Group’s most recent climate survey shows that 94% of Europeans and 88% of Americans support adaptation measures, while around half of respondents say that such measures should be a national priority.

Moreover, economic growth is quickly decoupling from carbon dioxide emissions, owing to breakthroughs and innovation in clean-energy generation and efficiency technologies that help combat climate change and boost competition. The European Union has been a pioneer in this area, cutting greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions by more than one-third since 1990, over which time its economy grew by 68%. The International Energy Agency forecasts that renewables will meet nearly half of global electricity demand by 2030. Emissions from the EU, the United States, and most advanced economies are declining even as their economic output expands, while China’s may peak this year – much earlier than expected.