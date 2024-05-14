Moldova and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Moldova since 2008.
The Bank operates in Moldova in line with the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP), the Eastern Partnership (EaP) and other EU bilateral agreements.
Following the decision by the European Council on 23 June 2022, Moldova has been granted the status of candidate country for EU membership.
The Bank provides financing to key sectors, including small businesses, transport and the management of water and energy. The EIB has helped Moldova diversify its energy sources by supporting projects such as the Ungheni-Chisinau gas interconnection. In 2019, we provided a €25 million loan to finance projects that are part of the country’s Waste Management Strategy.
We are collaborating with Moldova to expand and upgrade the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). Improved connections among the EaP countries and with the EU will contribute to meeting EU climate change goals and to safer journeys.
Climate action is a central part of EIB financing and energy efficiency is a high priority. In partnership with Moldova and the European Commission, we support the thermal rehabilitation of public and residential buildings.
Our projects foster the local and regional economy, as well as the development of the private sector and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The EIB supports SMEs and mid-caps in Moldova through a number of private sector banks. We also work with the government in the agro-industry sector, in particular in the fruit and wine value chain, helping Moldovan companies succeed internationally.
At a glance
The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Moldova.
2007
€ 1.68 bn
EIB activity in Moldova by sector
(since start of operations)
EIB stories in Moldova
Individual stories speak louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Moldova and beyond
EIB Global Donor Partnerships
Launch the video and embark on a journey to our projects around the world, guided by our Donor-funded trust funds. By joining forces, we achieve impact. EIB Global cares for people and the planet thanks to its Donor partnerships.
Roads to connect Ukraine
Russian blockades make Moldova’s dilapidated roads key to moving grain out of Ukraine and aid in. Here’s how the country is upgrading its transport links
Ecaterina - Moldovan farmers plant seeds of hope
Meet Ecaterina, a farmer in Moldova. Thanks to the EIBs support under the Fruit Garden of Moldova project, Ecaterina planted a vineyard on 21 hectares and created eight permanent jobs in her farm. Find out more in our video!
Anna - Moldovan farmers plant seeds of hope
Meet Anna, a farmer in Moldova who owns 3 hectares of vineyards. Thanks to the EIB's support under the Fruit Garden of Moldova project, Anna found financial means to modernise her vineyard with a pergola support system. The EIB is supporting SMEs in Moldova since 2008 by providing finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in the Eastern Neighbourhood.
Igor - Moldovan farmers plant seeds of hope
Meet Igor, a farmer in Moldova. Thanks to the European Investment Bank's support under the Fruit Garden of Moldova project, Igor was able to employ more people on his farm and launch a new range of products, such as natural juices, vegan milk and dried fruit. With this support, Igor is optimistic about what the future holds for him and his farm.
Skills, knowledge, tools: Solutions for our greatest resource
Sharing knowledge can help solve the global water crisis and make life better for billions of people
Fruits of cooperation
Producers in Moldova grow vegetables for consumers at home and abroad and manage the impact of drought and COVID-19 with backing from an EU agriculture programme
Working together to reinforce resilience in the Eastern Partnership countries
In the face of COVID-19, the EIB Group together with its European Union partners is strengthening its support in areas like healthcare, digitalisation, SMEs and climate action in the 6 countries of the Eastern Partnership (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine). The EU is reinforcing resilience with an Eastern Partnership that delivers for all!
COVID-19 Public Healthcare Programme for Eastern, Central Europe and the Mediterranean region
Alongside its partners, the European Investment Bank continues to respond to the COVID-19 medical emergency by providing €670 million for 7 countries neighbouring the European Union (Belarus, Egypt, Jordan, Moldova, Morocco, Tunisia and Uzbekistan) for healthcare infrastructure and equipment to fight the current pandemic.
The path to road safety in Ukraine and its neighbours
Lviv’s roads saw 5958 accidents, 47 fatalities and about a thousand injuries last year. These figures are even higher in the rest of the Ukraine. The European Investment Bank’s Eastern road safety projects will make roads safer for 3.3 million users.
