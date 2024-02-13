Egypt and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Egypt since 1979, supporting the country’s transition to a modern economy.

EIB Global, our specialised development arm, provides financing to make an impact. The Fayoum wastewater expansion project and the Kitchener drain in the Nile Delta, are two good examples of how we have improved essential services for more than one million people. During the COVID-19 crisis, we stepped up our support and further enhanced access to finance for micro and small businesses.

As the EU’s climate bank, we invest into green technologies and sustainable infrastructure. By building new, safer and more efficient metro lines and railways, we have encouraged using public transport and thus helped reducing traffic and CO2 emissions in Cairo and Alexandria .

We work in the Southern Neighbourhood under the European Neighbourhood Policy. Our activities are backed by NDICI - Global Europe, the EU’s main financing tool supporting sustainable development, prosperity, peace and stability.

Egypt also benefits from the Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI), fostering inclusive, resilient and sustainable economic development.