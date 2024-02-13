Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Egypt and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Egypt since 1979, supporting the country’s transition to a modern economy.

EIB Global, our specialised development arm, provides financing to make an impact. The Fayoum wastewater expansion project and the Kitchener drain in the Nile Delta, are two good examples of how we have improved essential services for more than one million people. During the COVID-19 crisis, we stepped up our support and further enhanced access to finance for micro and small businesses.

As the EU’s climate bank, we invest into green technologies and sustainable infrastructure. By building new, safer and more efficient metro lines and railways, we have encouraged using public transport and thus helped reducing traffic and CO2 emissions in  Cairo and Alexandria . 

We work in the Southern Neighbourhood under the European Neighbourhood Policy. Our activities are backed by NDICI - Global Europe, the EU’s main financing tool supporting sustainable development, prosperity, peace and stability.

Egypt also benefits from the Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI), fostering inclusive, resilient and sustainable economic development.

At a glance

1979

START OF OPERATIONS

118

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

13.71 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

7

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB stories in Egypt

General stories speak louder than general policies. Discover how EIB activities have improved the quality of life in Egypt.

  •
    13 February 2024

    Small businesses by the big river

    Egypt sets its sights on a million new entrepreneurs, less congestion, and more electric transport – as well as better use of the water carried down the Nile

    Infrastructure SMEs Transport Egypt Southern Neighbourhood Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 11 November 2022

    Energy crisis makes public banks even more important

    The energy crisis means a boost for clean energy, investment delays, volatility and inflation—and more importance for public banks in the transition to net zero

    Climate Renewable energy Solar power Energy efficiency Egypt Southern Neighbourhood Climate and environment Energy
  • 5 January 2022

    Ancient monuments, modern metro

    Egypt green transport projects transform travel in two of Africa’s biggest cities, Cairo and Alexandria. Here’s how Egypt plans to make big cities sustainable

    Urban development Transport Egypt Southern Neighbourhood Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 13 September 2021

    Private Equity is no dream in Egypt

    Ahmed El Guindy had a successful career, but what he really wanted was to run his own business. Egypt private equity firm Ezdehar made it happen, part of a new development investment trend in the country.

    SMEs Egypt Southern Neighbourhood Global development
  • 10 March 2021

    Artificial intelligence for jobseekers

    SkillLab shows jobseekers how their skills fit into rapidly changing labour markets

    Employment Institutional SMEs EIB policies Jobs Jordan Finland Egypt Greece The Netherlands European Union Southern Neighbourhood Digitalisation and technological innovation
  • 11 June 2020

    COVID-19 Public Healthcare Programme for Eastern, Central Europe and the Mediterranean region

    Alongside its partners, the European Investment Bank continues to respond to the COVID-19 medical emergency by providing €670 million for 7 countries neighbouring the European Union (Belarus, Egypt, Jordan, Moldova, Morocco, Tunisia and Uzbekistan) for healthcare infrastructure and equipment to fight the current pandemic.

    Health and life sciences Covid-19 Uzbekistan Belarus Jordan Tunisia Morocco Egypt Moldova Asia and the Pacific Eastern Neighbourhood Southern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development Social infrastructure
  • 6 November 2019

    Action for impact

    Key investments around the world help create stability and sustainable growth everywhere. The numbers show high EIB impact through its projects outside the EU.

    Dominican Republic Ethiopia Peru Lebanon Egypt Mexico Latin America and the Caribbean Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa Climate Global development Climate and environment
  • 15 October 2019

    Climate solutions: Investment to save the seas

    We need to make blue economy investment a priority to protect the oceans from plastics and waste. Here’s a range of project and policy initiatives that will do just that

    Oceans Infrastructure SMEs Environment Water, wastewater management Argentina Benin Egypt Poland Latin America and the Caribbean European Union Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa Climate Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
  • 12 April 2019

    Keeping start-ups alive in North Africa

    Seed funding gives an early boost to North African start-ups when the odds of success are stacked against them

    Venture capital & equity Equity funds Venture capital SMEs Transport Egypt Kenya Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa Innovation SMEs Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Social infrastructure
  • 12 November 2018

    UNIDO's entrepreneurship ecosystem model in Egypt

    Take a look into Luxor's Entrepreneurship Ecosystem: a successful, sustainable and constantly growing model for local industrial and economic development. This is a model that could be replicated in every governorate in Egypt, leading to a better future for all.

    Urban development Egypt Southern Neighbourhood Global development Social infrastructure

Get EIB support in Egypt

We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.

Do you need a loan to finance your project?

If you are a public authority and need a loan over €25m
EIB Regional Representation for the Near East 

If you need a loan below €25m
Contact our local partners

Do you have a question?

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Contact the Information Desk

Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Are you a journalist?

Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

Stay up to date

News
Publications
Videos
