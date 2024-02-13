Egypt and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Egypt since 1979, supporting the country’s transition to a modern economy.
EIB Global, our specialised development arm, provides financing to make an impact. The Fayoum wastewater expansion project and the Kitchener drain in the Nile Delta, are two good examples of how we have improved essential services for more than one million people. During the COVID-19 crisis, we stepped up our support and further enhanced access to finance for micro and small businesses.
As the EU’s climate bank, we invest into green technologies and sustainable infrastructure. By building new, safer and more efficient metro lines and railways, we have encouraged using public transport and thus helped reducing traffic and CO2 emissions in Cairo and Alexandria .
We work in the Southern Neighbourhood under the European Neighbourhood Policy. Our activities are backed by NDICI - Global Europe, the EU’s main financing tool supporting sustainable development, prosperity, peace and stability.
Egypt also benefits from the Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI), fostering inclusive, resilient and sustainable economic development.
At a glance
General stories speak louder than general policies. Discover how EIB activities have improved the quality of life in Egypt.
1979
€ 13.71 bn
EIB stories in Egypt
-
Small businesses by the big river
Egypt sets its sights on a million new entrepreneurs, less congestion, and more electric transport – as well as better use of the water carried down the Nile
-
Energy crisis makes public banks even more important
The energy crisis means a boost for clean energy, investment delays, volatility and inflation—and more importance for public banks in the transition to net zero
-
Ancient monuments, modern metro
Egypt green transport projects transform travel in two of Africa’s biggest cities, Cairo and Alexandria. Here’s how Egypt plans to make big cities sustainable
-
Private Equity is no dream in Egypt
Ahmed El Guindy had a successful career, but what he really wanted was to run his own business. Egypt private equity firm Ezdehar made it happen, part of a new development investment trend in the country.
-
Artificial intelligence for jobseekers
SkillLab shows jobseekers how their skills fit into rapidly changing labour markets
-
COVID-19 Public Healthcare Programme for Eastern, Central Europe and the Mediterranean region
Alongside its partners, the European Investment Bank continues to respond to the COVID-19 medical emergency by providing €670 million for 7 countries neighbouring the European Union (Belarus, Egypt, Jordan, Moldova, Morocco, Tunisia and Uzbekistan) for healthcare infrastructure and equipment to fight the current pandemic.
-
Action for impact
Key investments around the world help create stability and sustainable growth everywhere. The numbers show high EIB impact through its projects outside the EU.
-
Climate solutions: Investment to save the seas
We need to make blue economy investment a priority to protect the oceans from plastics and waste. Here’s a range of project and policy initiatives that will do just that
-
Keeping start-ups alive in North Africa
Seed funding gives an early boost to North African start-ups when the odds of success are stacked against them
-
UNIDO's entrepreneurship ecosystem model in Egypt
Take a look into Luxor's Entrepreneurship Ecosystem: a successful, sustainable and constantly growing model for local industrial and economic development. This is a model that could be replicated in every governorate in Egypt, leading to a better future for all.
