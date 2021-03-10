© SkillLab Christoph Bretgeld says one of the keys to success of the SkillLab system is the use of the word “skills” rather than job titles.

“A job title in one culture could mean something completely different in another one,” says Christoph. “But skills are easier to translate.”

Christoph says another benefit of the SkillLab approach is that it helps give people a sense of empowerment and dignity in their quest for work.

“Our database has nearly 14,000 skills listed,” he says. “When someone asks you, ‘What are your skills?’ even you and I would struggle to answer that question. But with the A.I. asking the questions, it quickly identifies skills and knows what skills are likely to be associated with other skills.” The app helps people create an accurate presentation of their skills and experiences and can even help them create a professional C.V. in an unfamiliar language.

Growing globally

In the end, jobseekers — including people who have not been working for years — often comment that they hadn’t realized how many skills they had, and that having help in identifying those skills gives them a sense of confidence, Christoph says. With a more complete picture of their areas of competence, these people have a better idea of where to look for work and also what training or education might make them more valuable to employers.

The SkillLab software also helps agencies and organisations make the most of their resources, especially when much work must be done remotely because of the COVID-19 crisis. Karim cites the example of an employment centre in Thessaloniki, where a large number of refugees need help finding work.

“It’s a Herculean task for the work centre with a caseload of 300 to 400 people per month and also dealing with a language barrier because most of the people don’t speak Greek,” Karim says.

In just two years, SkillLab has grown rapidly to a team of 15 with plans to add several more employees in the first months of 2021. The company has contracts in several European cities, as well as the Finnish government and several countries in Latin America. It is also working with the International Labour Organisation, which offers licenses to use the SkillLab to partner organisations in places like Jordan and Egypt.

Christoph says many members of the SkillLab team brought with them experience from volunteer work and were looking for ways to make a bigger impact through technology.

“The topic of work is meaningful because it’s a source of dignity and identity for people,” he says. “We went to help give people a sense of opportunity, perspective, and inclusion.”