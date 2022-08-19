Israel and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Israel since 1981. The Bank operates in Israel in line with the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) and other EU bilateral agreements.

The EIB has contributed to the development of Israel’s desalination programme by financing four public-private partnership (PPP) Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants, as well as the extension of an SWRO plant, via an EIB investment of €560 million. The newest plant, financed in 2020, is the largest desalination plant operating in the EU Southern Neighbourhood. Together, these plants provide 577 million cubic metres of water per year.

In April 2020, the EIB signed a collaboration with the Israel Innovation Authority and a €50 million financing agreement with Pluristem to develop therapies for COVID-19 and other unmet medical needs.