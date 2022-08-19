Israel and the EIB

At a glance
The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Israel.
1981
€ 2.69 bn
EIB stories in Israel
General stories speak louder than general policies. Discover how EIB activities have improved the quality of life in Israel.
-
Infrastructure Solutions: No wastewater to waste
Wastewater a highly valuable source of water, nutrients and energy. But more than 80% of it is wasted. We need make wastewater resource recovery a priority.
-
The EIB supports innovation and water infrastructure in Israel
In Israel, the European Investment Bank is financing the worlds largest desalination project. As part of Team Europe, we are also supporting innovation in the med-tech sector. The EIB has worked with Israel since 1981. The Bank operates in Israel in line with the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) and other EU bilateral agreements.
-
Give climate finance a chance
Environmental challenges impact chances for peace. That makes Palestinian climate finance crucial to the future of the Middle East. Here’s how to boost it.
-
Treat, test, vaccinate
Key investments support a full range of biotechnology and medical responses to the pandemic with COVID-19 vaccines, therapies, diagnostics
-
Placenta cells to fight COVID-19
Can placenta cell therapy cure COVID-19? Israeli-European firm Pluristem is on track to show how placenta cells help the body heal itself.
-
Supporting the fight against COVID-19: Israeli - European company Pluristem receives EU support
Pluristem is a regenerative medicine company with a focus on novel biological products to treat severe medical conditions such as COVID-19. It has signed a venture debt loan of 50 million with the European Investment Bank and is the first Israeli-European business to benefit from a guarantee from the European Fund for Strategic Investment. The financing will support the companys research and development in the EU through its German subsidiary Pluristem GmbH.
-
New life for the Dead Sea
Israelis, Palestinians and Jordanians join to counter a regional water crisis and save the Dead Sea.
-
Climate action must rise above politics
In a year of elections, COP29 in Baku must refocus leaders on the urgent need to combat climate change and accelerate the green transition in both rich and poor nations.
Get EIB support in Israel
We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.
Do you need a loan to finance your project?
If you are a public authority and need a loan over €25m
Contact our headquarters
If you need a loan below €25m
Contact our local partners
Do you have a question?
For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB
Contact the Information Desk
Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions
Are you a journalist?
Contact our press officer
Press office
Tel. +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press