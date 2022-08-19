Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Israel and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Israel since 1981. The Bank operates in Israel in line with the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) and other EU bilateral agreements.

The EIB has contributed to the development of Israel’s desalination programme by financing four public-private partnership (PPP) Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants, as well as the extension of an SWRO plant, via an EIB investment of €560 million. The newest plant, financed in 2020, is the largest desalination plant operating in the EU Southern Neighbourhood. Together, these plants provide 577 million cubic metres of water per year.

In April 2020, the EIB signed a collaboration with the Israel Innovation Authority and a €50 million financing agreement with Pluristem to develop therapies for COVID-19 and other unmet medical needs.

Through Innovfin Infectious Diseases, part of the Horizon 2020 programme, we also support Israel’s smart investments in basic research, an important catalyst for establishing globally leading industries in Europe. For example, in 2017, we invested in the development and production of BiondVax’s Universal Flu Vaccine Candidate designed to protect against current and future, seasonal and pandemic flu strains. 

Another equity investment was made by the European Investment Fund (EIF), part of the EIB Group, in the ICV III fund to support seed and early stage companies promoting new technologies and business models.

Statement by the Council of the EU

18 January 2025: Israel/Palestine: Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU welcoming the ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Israel.

1981

START OF OPERATIONS

30

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

2.69 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

1

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB stories in Israel

General stories speak louder than general policies. Discover how EIB activities have improved the quality of life in Israel.

  •
    19 August 2022

    Infrastructure Solutions: No wastewater to waste

    Wastewater a highly valuable source of water, nutrients and energy. But more than 80% of it is wasted. We need make wastewater resource recovery a priority.

    Infrastructure Water Wastewater Water, wastewater management Circular economy Germany Israel Belgium Singapore Namibia European Union Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment Energy
  • 23 May 2022

    The EIB supports innovation and water infrastructure in Israel

    In Israel, the European Investment Bank is financing the worlds largest desalination project. As part of Team Europe, we are also supporting innovation in the med-tech sector. The EIB has worked with Israel since 1981. The Bank operates in Israel in line with the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) and other EU bilateral agreements.

    Infrastructure Water, wastewater management Israel Southern Neighbourhood Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
  • 23 May 2022

    Give climate finance a chance

    Environmental challenges impact chances for peace. That makes Palestinian climate finance crucial to the future of the Middle East. Here’s how to boost it.

    Institutional Management committee Israel Palestine* Southern Neighbourhood Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 10 December 2020

    Treat, test, vaccinate

    Key investments support a full range of biotechnology and medical responses to the pandemic with COVID-19 vaccines, therapies, diagnostics

    Health and life sciences Covid-19 Germany Israel Finland Poland France European Union Southern Neighbourhood Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
  • 5 May 2020

    Placenta cells to fight COVID-19

    Can placenta cell therapy cure COVID-19? Israeli-European firm Pluristem is on track to show how placenta cells help the body heal itself.

    Venture capital & equity Venture capital Health and life sciences Venture debt Covid-19 Germany Israel European Union Southern Neighbourhood Innovation Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
  • 30 April 2020

    Supporting the fight against COVID-19: Israeli - European company Pluristem receives EU support

    Pluristem is a regenerative medicine company with a focus on novel biological products to treat severe medical conditions such as COVID-19. It has signed a venture debt loan of 50 million with the European Investment Bank and is the first Israeli-European business to benefit from a guarantee from the European Fund for Strategic Investment. The financing will support the companys research and development in the EU through its German subsidiary Pluristem GmbH.

    Venture capital & equity Venture capital Venture debt Covid-19 InvestEU EFSI impact Germany Israel European Union Southern Neighbourhood Digitalisation and technological innovation
  • 19 September 2017

    New life for the Dead Sea

    Israelis, Palestinians and Jordanians join to counter a regional water crisis and save the Dead Sea.

    Water Wastewater Water, wastewater management Water security Migration Israel Jordan Palestine* Southern Neighbourhood Climate Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
  • 12 November 2024

    Climate action must rise above politics

    In a year of elections, COP29 in Baku must refocus leaders on the urgent need to combat climate change and accelerate the green transition in both rich and poor nations.

    Interviews Institutional COP29 Partners Climate Climate action Management committee United Nations Nadia Calviño Sustainability Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Cuba Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Brazil Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica Slovakia St. Maarten Faeroe Islands Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Iran (Islamic Republic of) Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Iraq Gabon Suriname Taiwan Italy Ethiopia United States Malawi Belarus Croatia Norway Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Qatar Argentina Samoa Afghanistan San Marino Azerbaijan Austria Aruba Gibraltar Benin Spain Panama Romania New Caledonia Ecuador Ireland Guinea-Bissau New Zealand Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Germany Sweden Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Montenegro Japan Slovenia Lithuania Pakistan Nauru São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Israel Lao People's Democratic Rep. Bulgaria Iceland Ukraine Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Albania Malta Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Jordan Finland Regional - Pacific Burundi Georgia Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros Bermuda Canada China Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Andorra Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Türkiye Nicaragua Myanmar Mozambique Russia Angola Chile Togo Armenia Cameroon Barbados Sudan Channel Islands Tunisia Kuwait Dominica Brunei Darussalam North Macedonia Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia Bahrain St. Helena Lebanon Pitcairn Guinea Belgium Morocco Libyan Arab Jamahiriya El Salvador Hungary Jamaica Egypt Greece The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) Holy See (Vatican City State) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Denmark Honduras Bhutan Australia Luxembourg Liechtenstein Fiji Cyprus Virgin Islands, U.S. The Netherlands South Africa Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Greenland Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius Portugal Korea, Democrat. People's Rep. St. Pierre and Miquelon Syrian Arab Republic Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Poland Mexico Palestine* Indonesia Nepal Switzerland France Zimbabwe Serbia Isle of Man Algeria Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Puerto Rico Djibouti Latvia Bolivia Moldova Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Monaco Uganda United Kingdom Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda Czechia French Polynesia Saudi Arabia Oman Bosnia and Herzegovina Kosovo* Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana United Arab Emirates Namibia Belize Estonia Asia and the Pacific Eastern Neighbourhood Latin America and the Caribbean European Union EFTA countries Former EU Member States North America Overseas Countries and Territories Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate and environment

