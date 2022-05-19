Georgia and the EIB

Our financing in Georgia is aligned with the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP), the Eastern Partnership (EaP) and other EU bilateral agreements. Our operations are guided by the European Union’s Global Gateway strategy and the EU Economic and Investment Plan for Eastern Partnership.

We support the preparation and implementation of complex projects through technical assistance, enabled by donor contributions to EIB trust funds, such as the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) and the International Climate Initiative Fund. We work hand-in-hand with our partners from Team Europe to promote territorial development and green projects. We also support reforms aimed at strengthening Georgia’s economy as it pursues EU membership.

In Georgia, we have focused on: