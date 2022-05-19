Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Georgia and the EIB

Since 2010, our operations in Georgia have promoted economic and social development in the country. We have supported key sectors, including energy, transport, water and wastewater management, sustainable agriculture and small businesses.

Our financing in Georgia is aligned with the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP), the Eastern Partnership (EaP) and other EU bilateral agreements. Our operations are guided by the European Union’s Global Gateway strategy and the EU Economic and Investment Plan for Eastern Partnership.

We support the preparation and implementation of complex projects through technical assistance, enabled by donor contributions to EIB trust funds, such as the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) and the International Climate Initiative Fund. We work hand-in-hand with our partners from Team Europe to promote territorial development and green projects. We also support reforms aimed at strengthening Georgia’s economy as it pursues EU membership.

In Georgia, we have focused on:

Transport

We have helped to expand Georgia’s road transport system, making it safer and easier to travel to and from neighbouring countries and the European Union.

Climate and energy

We finance renewable energy and energy efficiency projects that help reduce carbon emissions. We also support sustainable water and wastewater management projects in the country, including the modernisation of irrigation schemes, promoting water-saving technologies and sustainable farming.

PRIVATE SECTOR DEVELOPMENT

We support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Georgia by facilitating access to financing that can otherwise be hard to obtain. We stepped up this support when it was needed most during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing more than €160 million in financing to help cushion the economic fallout from the crisis.

DIGITALISATION

Our digitalisation efforts in Georgia include expanding high-speed internet to rural residents through an extensive fiber optics network. This initiative aims to bridge the urban-rural digital gap, stimulate job growth, and boost local businesses. Our investments in Georgia’s digital transition not only improve living conditions and create new business opportunities but also increase digital inclusion for women, social minorities, and individuals with disabilities, fostering a more connected and equitable society.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Georgia.

2010

START OF OPERATIONS

34

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

2.18 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

6

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB activity in Georgia by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in Georgia

Individual stories speak louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Georgia and beyond

  •
    19 May 2022

    The EIB is supporting SMEs in Georgia

    The EIB offers support and financial assistance to SMEs in Georgia. The EIB has worked with Georgia since 2007, helping small businesses and boosting infrastructure and helping to transform the country.

    Infrastructure Institutional European Commission SMEs DCFTA East Partnerships Partners Mandates and partnerships Georgia Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development
  • 23 March 2021

    A guarantee for strawberries

    A Georgian agro-entrepreneur who specialises in traditional and organic farming creates jobs and revives a remote village with TBC Bank, backed by an EU financial guarantee

    Institutional European Commission SMEs DCFTA East Partnerships Partners Mandates and partnerships Georgia Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development
  • 4 March 2021

    Werner Hoyer and Charles Michel opened the new premises of the EU Delegation in Georgia

    EIB President Werner Hoyer and European Council President Charles Michel opened the new premises of the EU Delegation.

    Institutional Management committee Georgia Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries
  • 2 March 2021

    EIB President Werner Hoyer and European Council President Charles Michel in Georgia

    EIB President Werner Hoyer and European Council President Charles Michel opened the new premises of the EU Delegation and EIB Regional office in Georgia. During his visit, President Werner Hoyer also signed a new loan extending COVID-19 response measures to the existing credit line at Liberty Bank for a total of €17.5 million.

    Institutional SMEs Covid-19 Management committee Georgia Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries
  • 15 December 2020

    Georgian cheese with a taste of Switzerland

    A private partnership between Georgia and Switzerland will set up an agriculture school that aims to transfer knowledge and skills on Swiss cheese making and will also have important societal and economic benefits

    Institutional European Commission SMEs DCFTA East Partnerships Microfinance Partners Education and training Mandates and partnerships Georgia Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Social infrastructure
  • 18 June 2020

    Working together to reinforce resilience in the Eastern Partnership countries

    In the face of COVID-19, the EIB Group together with its European Union partners is strengthening its support in areas like healthcare, digitalisation, SMEs and climate action in the 6 countries of the Eastern Partnership (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine). The EU is reinforcing resilience with an Eastern Partnership that delivers for all!

    Cybersecurity Health and life sciences Digital and telecoms Belarus Azerbaijan Ukraine Georgia Armenia Moldova Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 28 November 2017

    The path to road safety in Ukraine and its neighbours

    Lviv’s roads saw 5958 accidents, 47 fatalities and about a thousand injuries last year. These figures are even higher in the rest of the Ukraine. The European Investment Bank’s Eastern road safety projects will make roads safer for 3.3 million users.

    Infrastructure Transport Road safety Roads Belarus Azerbaijan Ukraine Georgia Armenia Moldova Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Infrastructure Social infrastructure
  • 20 June 2017

    EIB Group EU4Business in Georgia

    Private sector is a key driver for growth, employment and innovation in Georgia. Supporting access to finance for MSMEs and mid-sized companies is a top priority for the EIB Group. With the support of the EU, the EIB Group is stepping up its efforts in improving access to finance and building capacity in order to support sustainable and inclusive growth in Georgia.

    Institutional European Commission SMEs DCFTA East Partnerships Partners Mandates and partnerships Georgia Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development
  • 18 March 2016

    Georgia investment: Flood relief and highways for a new partner

    Georgia rebuilds after flood disaster-and sets up infrastructure for improved trade

    Georgia Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development Climate and environment
  • 12 November 2024

    Climate action must rise above politics

    In a year of elections, COP29 in Baku must refocus leaders on the urgent need to combat climate change and accelerate the green transition in both rich and poor nations.

    Interviews Institutional COP29 Partners Climate Climate action Management committee United Nations Nadia Calviño Sustainability Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Cuba Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Brazil Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica Slovakia St. Maarten Faeroe Islands Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Iran (Islamic Republic of) Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Iraq Gabon Suriname Taiwan Italy Ethiopia United States Malawi Belarus Croatia Norway Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Qatar Argentina Samoa Afghanistan San Marino Azerbaijan Austria Aruba Gibraltar Benin Spain Panama Romania New Caledonia Ecuador Ireland Guinea-Bissau New Zealand Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Germany Sweden Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Montenegro Japan Slovenia Lithuania Pakistan Nauru São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Israel Lao People's Democratic Rep. Bulgaria Iceland Ukraine Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Albania Malta Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Jordan Finland Regional - Pacific Burundi Georgia Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros Bermuda Canada China Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Andorra Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Türkiye Nicaragua Myanmar Mozambique Russia Angola Chile Togo Armenia Cameroon Barbados Sudan Channel Islands Tunisia Kuwait Dominica Brunei Darussalam North Macedonia Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia Bahrain St. Helena Lebanon Pitcairn Guinea Belgium Morocco Libyan Arab Jamahiriya El Salvador Hungary Jamaica Egypt Greece The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) Holy See (Vatican City State) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Denmark Honduras Bhutan Australia Luxembourg Liechtenstein Fiji Cyprus Virgin Islands, U.S. The Netherlands South Africa Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Greenland Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius Portugal Korea, Democrat. People's Rep. St. Pierre and Miquelon Syrian Arab Republic Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Poland Mexico Palestine* Indonesia Nepal Switzerland France Zimbabwe Serbia Isle of Man Algeria Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Puerto Rico Djibouti Latvia Bolivia Moldova Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Monaco Uganda United Kingdom Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda Czechia French Polynesia Saudi Arabia Oman Bosnia and Herzegovina Kosovo* Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana United Arab Emirates Namibia Belize Estonia Asia and the Pacific Eastern Neighbourhood Latin America and the Caribbean European Union EFTA countries Former EU Member States North America Overseas Countries and Territories Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate and environment

Get EIB support in Georgia

We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.

Small projects

Loans below €25m

Contact our local partners  

Large projects

Loans over €25m

Contact our local office  

Advisory services

Get various types of advisory and technical assistance

Contact our experts  

Contact us

Local authority or large corporate

Contact our local office

Media

Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 43791
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

 

General enquiries

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Contact the Information Desk

Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

 

Stay up to date

News
More news
Publications
More publications
Videos
More videos