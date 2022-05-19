Georgia and the EIB

Our financing in Georgia is aligned with the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP), the Eastern Partnership (EaP) and other EU bilateral agreements. Our operations are guided by the European Union’s Global Gateway strategy and the EU Economic and Investment Plan for Eastern Partnership.
We support the preparation and implementation of complex projects through technical assistance, enabled by donor contributions to EIB trust funds, such as the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) and the International Climate Initiative Fund. We work hand-in-hand with our partners from Team Europe to promote territorial development and green projects. We also support reforms aimed at strengthening Georgia’s economy as it pursues EU membership.
In Georgia, we have focused on:
We have helped to expand Georgia’s road transport system, making it safer and easier to travel to and from neighbouring countries and the European Union.
We finance renewable energy and energy efficiency projects that help reduce carbon emissions. We also support sustainable water and wastewater management projects in the country, including the modernisation of irrigation schemes, promoting water-saving technologies and sustainable farming.
We support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Georgia by facilitating access to financing that can otherwise be hard to obtain. We stepped up this support when it was needed most during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing more than €160 million in financing to help cushion the economic fallout from the crisis.
Our digitalisation efforts in Georgia include expanding high-speed internet to rural residents through an extensive fiber optics network. This initiative aims to bridge the urban-rural digital gap, stimulate job growth, and boost local businesses. Our investments in Georgia’s digital transition not only improve living conditions and create new business opportunities but also increase digital inclusion for women, social minorities, and individuals with disabilities, fostering a more connected and equitable society.
At a glance
The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Georgia.
2010
€ 2.18 bn
EIB activity in Georgia by sector
(since start of operations)
EIB stories in Georgia
Individual stories speak louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Georgia and beyond
-
The EIB is supporting SMEs in Georgia
The EIB offers support and financial assistance to SMEs in Georgia. The EIB has worked with Georgia since 2007, helping small businesses and boosting infrastructure and helping to transform the country.
-
A guarantee for strawberries
A Georgian agro-entrepreneur who specialises in traditional and organic farming creates jobs and revives a remote village with TBC Bank, backed by an EU financial guarantee
-
Werner Hoyer and Charles Michel opened the new premises of the EU Delegation in Georgia
EIB President Werner Hoyer and European Council President Charles Michel opened the new premises of the EU Delegation.
-
EIB President Werner Hoyer and European Council President Charles Michel in Georgia
EIB President Werner Hoyer and European Council President Charles Michel opened the new premises of the EU Delegation and EIB Regional office in Georgia. During his visit, President Werner Hoyer also signed a new loan extending COVID-19 response measures to the existing credit line at Liberty Bank for a total of €17.5 million.
-
Georgian cheese with a taste of Switzerland
A private partnership between Georgia and Switzerland will set up an agriculture school that aims to transfer knowledge and skills on Swiss cheese making and will also have important societal and economic benefits
-
Working together to reinforce resilience in the Eastern Partnership countries
In the face of COVID-19, the EIB Group together with its European Union partners is strengthening its support in areas like healthcare, digitalisation, SMEs and climate action in the 6 countries of the Eastern Partnership (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine). The EU is reinforcing resilience with an Eastern Partnership that delivers for all!
-
The path to road safety in Ukraine and its neighbours
Lviv’s roads saw 5958 accidents, 47 fatalities and about a thousand injuries last year. These figures are even higher in the rest of the Ukraine. The European Investment Bank’s Eastern road safety projects will make roads safer for 3.3 million users.
-
EIB Group EU4Business in Georgia
Private sector is a key driver for growth, employment and innovation in Georgia. Supporting access to finance for MSMEs and mid-sized companies is a top priority for the EIB Group. With the support of the EU, the EIB Group is stepping up its efforts in improving access to finance and building capacity in order to support sustainable and inclusive growth in Georgia.
-
Georgia investment: Flood relief and highways for a new partner
Georgia rebuilds after flood disaster-and sets up infrastructure for improved trade
-
Climate action must rise above politics
In a year of elections, COP29 in Baku must refocus leaders on the urgent need to combat climate change and accelerate the green transition in both rich and poor nations.
Get EIB support in Georgia
We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.
Small projects
Loans below €25m
Large projects
Loans over €25m
Advisory services
Get various types of advisory and technical assistance
Contact us
Local authority or large corporate
Contact our local office
Media
Contact our press officer
Press office
Tel. +352 43791
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press
General enquiries
For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Contact the Information Desk
Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions