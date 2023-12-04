Jordan and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Jordan since 1979. The Bank operates in Jordan in line with the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) and other EU bilateral agreements.
In the public sector, we target sustainable investments in the areas of water, energy, transport, urban development and health. For example, we have helped finance water supply projects, securing access to drinking water in a country that suffers severely from water scarcity. In addition, we are providing €260 million for the construction, upgrade and improvement of various water supply components in several governorates in the country in line with the Government’s investment priorities.
We also support the improvement of the existing water supply systems of the Deir Alla and Al Karameh districts as well as Jordan’s health sector by providing financing to the Ministry of Health in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our ultimate goal is to improve the lives of Jordanian people by improving public services, economic conditions and access to affordable credit. In the private sector, the EIB focuses on providing funding to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as microfinance and private equity funds, and empowering entrepreneurs.
Through the Risk Capital Facility, we support Microfund for Women, helping 8000 people, of which more than 80% are women, including from Syria, to start their own micro-business and overcome poverty. Furthermore, we have helped finance local small businesses and mid-caps through a €300 million regional agreement with Arab Bank, a €100 million line of credit to Housing Bank for Trade and Finance and a €70 million loan to Capital Bank of Jordan.
At a glance
The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Jordan.
1979
€ 3.21 bn
EIB stories in Jordan
General stories speak louder than general policies. Discover how EIB activities have improved the quality of life in Jordan.
Impact adaptation
Climate change is already forcing mass migration, particularly within developing countries. Adaptation – and finance for it – is crucial to protect people in the countries at risk
Jordan: How a microfund gives hope to Syrian refugee women
Microfund for Women helps Syrian refugee women start businesses in Jordan.
Quenching Jordan’s thirst
The Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project will supply 300 million cubic metres a year of desalinated water from the Red Sea to 4 million Jordanians
Clean water supply for people in Jordan
Access to water in Jordan is a challenge. The resources are scarce and climate change only worsen the problem. Water system projects like the Wadi al Arab II, supported by the European Investment Bank, provides access to clean and safe water for the people living in northern Jordan.
EIB and the Wadi Arab 2 project in Jordan
In Jordan, access to clean water is a challenge. The European Investment Bank works closely with the country to support water projects like the Wadi Araba 2 project, which helps to bridge the water deficit in the northern regions.
Artificial intelligence for jobseekers
SkillLab shows jobseekers how their skills fit into rapidly changing labour markets
COVID-19 Public Healthcare Programme for Eastern, Central Europe and the Mediterranean region
Alongside its partners, the European Investment Bank continues to respond to the COVID-19 medical emergency by providing €670 million for 7 countries neighbouring the European Union (Belarus, Egypt, Jordan, Moldova, Morocco, Tunisia and Uzbekistan) for healthcare infrastructure and equipment to fight the current pandemic.
Boosting SME Finance - Best practices through training
The Central Bank of Jordan, together with the European Investment Bank, has organised a seminar on how banks can enhance access to finance for the SME sector. Discover the outcome of this seminar in this video!
Supporting entrepreneurship in Jordan
Investing in local start-ups is key to help entrepreneurs design products and solutions to overcome the region's challenges, stop the brain drain, empower women and ensure a resilient and inclusive future. Discover Microfund for Women and Silicon Badia, two different funds with one common goal: supporting entrepreneurship in Jordan.
EIB backs tech and youth start-ups in Jordan
EIB supported SiliconBadia is providing loans and advisory services to tech and youth start-ups in Jordan. SiliconBadia’s Emile Cubeisy explains in this short video.
