Jordan and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Jordan since 1979. The Bank operates in Jordan in line with the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) and other EU bilateral agreements.

In the public sector, we target sustainable investments in the areas of water, energy, transport, urban development and health. For example, we have helped finance water supply projects, securing access to drinking water in a country that suffers severely from water scarcity. In addition, we are providing €260 million for the construction, upgrade and improvement of various water supply components in several governorates in the country in line with the Government’s investment priorities.

We also support the improvement of the existing water supply systems of the Deir Alla and Al Karameh districts as well as Jordan’s health sector by providing financing to the Ministry of Health in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.