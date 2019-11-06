Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Lebanon and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Lebanon since 1978. The Bank operates in Lebanon in line with the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) and other EU bilateral agreements.

Lebanon is an important beneficiary of EIB funding. Nearly half of the EIB’s €2.3 billion of investment in the country has been used to support key infrastructure projects, primarily in the wastewater and transport sectors. The Bank also supports small companies, helping create job opportunities and develop a sustainable business environment. Furthermore, subject to local developments, the EIB intends to focus its future activity in the country on the digital transition, bio-economy, energy efficiency, healthcare and education.

The first corporate lending operations in the country were signed in September 2019 and included a $30 million loan to finance new energy-efficient infrastructure for existing and new cellular towers across the country, as well as a $24 million bank-intermediated loan for a Greenfield glass container manufacturing plant.

Through its activity, the Bank intends to contribute as well to the sustainable growth of the economy and help build the country’s resilience to cope with ongoing crises. Lebanon also benefited from EIB support through the Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI). A relevant example is the €265 million Lebanon Private Sector Support project, financed under ERI.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Lebanon.

1978

START OF OPERATIONS

43

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

1.76 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

12

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB stories in Lebanon

General stories speak louder than general policies. Discover how EIB activities have improved the quality of life in Lebanon.

  •
    6 November 2019

    Action for impact

    Key investments around the world help create stability and sustainable growth everywhere. The numbers show high EIB impact through its projects outside the EU.

    Dominican Republic Ethiopia Peru Lebanon Egypt Mexico Latin America and the Caribbean Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa Climate Global development Climate and environment
  • 30 September 2019

    EIB VP Dario Scannapieco on the importance of EIB MED 2019 Conference

    EIB Vice-President Dario Scannapieco explains why the 19th edition of EIB MED Conference in Lebanon’s capital matters. He addresses the challenges that the region faces in improving resilience, stability and growth in the MENA region. And he tells us how the EU Bank is responding by supporting measures to tackle unemployment, jobs for women and young people and tackling the migration crisis.

    Employment Infrastructure Interviews Institutional SMEs EIB policies Diversity and gender Management committee Lebanon Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa Innovation SMEs Climate Infrastructure Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
  • 30 September 2019

    Start-ups: building the future of the MENA region

    Start-Ups are full of innovative ideas but too often face challenges preventing them to grow. Here in Beirut for the EIB MED Conference, we met 3 of them to hear how start-ups can help shape the future of the MENA region.View more: https://www.eib.org

    Lebanon Southern Neighbourhood Innovation Digitalisation and technological innovation
  • 30 September 2019

    Investing in a resilient and inclusive future

    The 19th edition of the EIB MED Conference is taking place today in Beirut, Lebanon. It will bring together decision-makers and experts who will explore ways to invest in a resilient and inclusive future in the MENA region.

    Lebanon Southern Neighbourhood
  • 13 June 2019

    Boosting SME growth in Lebanon

    Small and medium-sized enterprises are the backbone of the Lebanese economy. That’s why the European Investment Bank and Byblos Bank are providing affordable loans to help Lebanese SMEs to grow, employ more people, improve the quality of their product and reinforce exports to European and international markets. Discover the family-owned Coffee Company in Ghazir – Coffee Abi Nasr and the oriental food specialist in Zahle – the Gardenia Group.

    SMEs Lebanon Southern Neighbourhood
  • 6 June 2018

    Lebanon industrial zones help economic growth while countering refugee crisis

    Lebanon industrial zones showcase EU Economic Resilience Initiative fight against migration crises

    Infrastructure Institutional Social sustainability SMEs Transport Partners Economic resilience Diversity and gender Refugees Migration Lebanon Morocco Southern Neighbourhood SMEs Infrastructure Social infrastructure
  • 8 March 2016

    Refugee financing: Hope for Syria

    Investments in programmes designed to keep Syrian refugees close to their homeland—and help them get prepared to rebuild the country when the war ends

    Social sustainability SMEs Microfinance Diversity and gender Refugees Migration Türkiye Lebanon Syrian Arab Republic Southern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries SMEs
  • 12 November 2024

    Climate action must rise above politics

    In a year of elections, COP29 in Baku must refocus leaders on the urgent need to combat climate change and accelerate the green transition in both rich and poor nations.

    Interviews Institutional COP29 Partners Climate Climate action Management committee United Nations Nadia Calviño Sustainability Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Cuba Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Brazil Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica Slovakia St. Maarten Faeroe Islands Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Iran (Islamic Republic of) Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Iraq Gabon Suriname Taiwan Italy Ethiopia United States Malawi Belarus Croatia Norway Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Qatar Argentina Samoa Afghanistan San Marino Azerbaijan Austria Aruba Gibraltar Benin Spain Panama Romania New Caledonia Ecuador Ireland Guinea-Bissau New Zealand Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Germany Sweden Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Montenegro Japan Slovenia Lithuania Pakistan Nauru São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Israel Lao People's Democratic Rep. Bulgaria Iceland Ukraine Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Albania Malta Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Jordan Finland Regional - Pacific Burundi Georgia Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros Bermuda Canada China Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Andorra Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Türkiye Nicaragua Myanmar Mozambique Russia Angola Chile Togo Armenia Cameroon Barbados Sudan Channel Islands Tunisia Kuwait Dominica Brunei Darussalam North Macedonia Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia Bahrain St. Helena Lebanon Pitcairn Guinea Belgium Morocco Libyan Arab Jamahiriya El Salvador Hungary Jamaica Egypt Greece The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) Holy See (Vatican City State) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Denmark Honduras Bhutan Australia Luxembourg Liechtenstein Fiji Cyprus Virgin Islands, U.S. The Netherlands South Africa Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Greenland Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius Portugal Korea, Democrat. People's Rep. St. Pierre and Miquelon Syrian Arab Republic Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Poland Mexico Palestine* Indonesia Nepal Switzerland France Zimbabwe Serbia Isle of Man Algeria Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Puerto Rico Djibouti Latvia Bolivia Moldova Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Monaco Uganda United Kingdom Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda Czechia French Polynesia Saudi Arabia Oman Bosnia and Herzegovina Kosovo* Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana United Arab Emirates Namibia Belize Estonia Asia and the Pacific Eastern Neighbourhood Latin America and the Caribbean European Union EFTA countries Former EU Member States North America Overseas Countries and Territories Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate and environment

