Lebanon and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Lebanon since 1978. The Bank operates in Lebanon in line with the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) and other EU bilateral agreements.
Lebanon is an important beneficiary of EIB funding. Nearly half of the EIB’s €2.3 billion of investment in the country has been used to support key infrastructure projects, primarily in the wastewater and transport sectors. The Bank also supports small companies, helping create job opportunities and develop a sustainable business environment. Furthermore, subject to local developments, the EIB intends to focus its future activity in the country on the digital transition, bio-economy, energy efficiency, healthcare and education.
The first corporate lending operations in the country were signed in September 2019 and included a $30 million loan to finance new energy-efficient infrastructure for existing and new cellular towers across the country, as well as a $24 million bank-intermediated loan for a Greenfield glass container manufacturing plant.
Through its activity, the Bank intends to contribute as well to the sustainable growth of the economy and help build the country’s resilience to cope with ongoing crises. Lebanon also benefited from EIB support through the Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI). A relevant example is the €265 million Lebanon Private Sector Support project, financed under ERI.
At a glance
The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Lebanon.
1978
€ 1.76 bn
EIB stories in Lebanon
General stories speak louder than general policies. Discover how EIB activities have improved the quality of life in Lebanon.
Action for impact
Key investments around the world help create stability and sustainable growth everywhere. The numbers show high EIB impact through its projects outside the EU.
EIB VP Dario Scannapieco on the importance of EIB MED 2019 Conference
EIB Vice-President Dario Scannapieco explains why the 19th edition of EIB MED Conference in Lebanon’s capital matters. He addresses the challenges that the region faces in improving resilience, stability and growth in the MENA region. And he tells us how the EU Bank is responding by supporting measures to tackle unemployment, jobs for women and young people and tackling the migration crisis.
Start-ups: building the future of the MENA region
Start-Ups are full of innovative ideas but too often face challenges preventing them to grow. Here in Beirut for the EIB MED Conference, we met 3 of them to hear how start-ups can help shape the future of the MENA region.View more: https://www.eib.org
Investing in a resilient and inclusive future
The 19th edition of the EIB MED Conference is taking place today in Beirut, Lebanon. It will bring together decision-makers and experts who will explore ways to invest in a resilient and inclusive future in the MENA region.
Boosting SME growth in Lebanon
Small and medium-sized enterprises are the backbone of the Lebanese economy. That’s why the European Investment Bank and Byblos Bank are providing affordable loans to help Lebanese SMEs to grow, employ more people, improve the quality of their product and reinforce exports to European and international markets. Discover the family-owned Coffee Company in Ghazir – Coffee Abi Nasr and the oriental food specialist in Zahle – the Gardenia Group.
Lebanon industrial zones help economic growth while countering refugee crisis
Lebanon industrial zones showcase EU Economic Resilience Initiative fight against migration crises
Refugee financing: Hope for Syria
Investments in programmes designed to keep Syrian refugees close to their homeland—and help them get prepared to rebuild the country when the war ends
Climate action must rise above politics
In a year of elections, COP29 in Baku must refocus leaders on the urgent need to combat climate change and accelerate the green transition in both rich and poor nations.
