Morocco and the EIB

Since 1979, our operations in Morocco have improved people’s daily lives by providing access to clean water and energy, finance for small and medium-sized enterprises, sustainable mobility, health and education.

Our financing fosters sustainable development and brings real benefits for all Moroccans. Our activities in the country support the goals set up by the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) and other EU bilateral agreements, such as the recent and first of its kind EU-Morocco Green Partnership.

In Morocco, we have focused on:

Private sector development

We improve access to finance for small businesses through our intermediated loans with local banks within the framework of the EU’s Trade and Competitiveness Programme. Through the Risk Capital Facility, the EIB also supports financial and microfinance institutions to help women and vulnerable populations.

Under the Economic Resilience Initiative, we have supported regional integration and stability by investing in higher education, research and innovation.

Climate and energy

We financed projects to upgrade and rehabilitate the water supply and distribution infrastructure across Morocco. We have also helped the agricultural sector to become more sustainable.

Transport

Our loans to the national railway company increase the quality of railways in the country and encourage green and sustainable transport.

Digitalisation

We provided funding to accelerate the digitalisation of Morocco’s motorways through electronic tolls and digital payment systems. We also equipped local university students with laptops to enable wider e-learning.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Morocco.

1979

START OF OPERATIONS

134

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

9.28 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

17

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB stories in Morocco

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves quality of life in Morocco and beyond.
  • 3 April 2025

    Winning the gum game

    The cosmetics and food company Santis modernises factories and increases support for Moroccan farmers to better tap rising demand for carob gum.

  • 22 March 2025

    Water for Morocco - Zazia 's story

    Zazia, a wushu and kung fu trainer from Boufekrane, Morocco, faced a significant water scarcity problem that affected her gym. Clients were demotivated because they were unable to shower due to low water pressure. At home, the challenge extended beyond fetching water to its quality, as the water came from boreholes around the city. With the support of the European Investment Bank, Morocco's National Electricity and Drinking Water Company (ONEE) constructed a 13.5 km pipeline from Boufekrane to Meknes. Since it became operational in July 2021, Zazia and 30,000 residents now enjoy regular access to high-quality water.

  • 15 October 2024

    ‘Change the planet, change everything’

    Solar power could become the main renewable source that ends our reliance on fossil fuels. Here are the innovations that will make it happen

  • 19 August 2024

    A sweet deal

    Spanish company creates jobs in Morocco’s growing chocolate market, with EU financial backing

  • 18 December 2023

    After the quake

    Morocco invests in new education infrastructure and tackles social inequality in rural areas devastated by an earthquake

  • 7 December 2023

    A pipeline to better lives

    Environmental changes, a growing population and over-extraction of groundwater for agriculture are causing water shortages across Morocco

  • 27 July 2023

    How to spend it right

    Technical assistance unlocked €300 million in public investment, helping Morocco respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also unblocked other key projects.

  • 20 June 2023

    Blue water, green future

    Morocco textile firm Tintcolor’s innovative water treatment methods clean up pollution and attract big brands focused on sustainability

  • 21 April 2023

    The Financial Inclusion Fund | Story of the Ittihad Cooperative

    Welcome to Azrou, Morocco and meet Najia Moughal, co-owner of the Ittihad Cooperative. The cooperative has provided Najia and other women with the chance to showcase their talents and succeed in their entrepreneurial pursuits.

  • 7 March 2023

    Threading out of the crisis

    The Financial Inclusion Fund helps female entrepreneurs in developing countries find loans to build their companies. Here are its Moroccan success stories.

Get EIB support in Morocco

We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.

Small projects

Loans below €25m

Contact our local partners  

Large projects

Loans over €25m

Contact our local office  

Advisory services

Get various types of advisory and technical assistance

Contact our experts  

Contact us

Local authority or large corporate

Contact our local office

Media

Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 43791
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

General enquiries

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Contact the Information Desk

Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

 

