Morocco and the EIB

Our financing fosters sustainable development and brings real benefits for all Moroccans. Our activities in the country support the goals set up by the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) and other EU bilateral agreements, such as the recent and first of its kind EU-Morocco Green Partnership.
In Morocco, we have focused on:
We improve access to finance for small businesses through our intermediated loans with local banks within the framework of the EU’s Trade and Competitiveness Programme. Through the Risk Capital Facility, the EIB also supports financial and microfinance institutions to help women and vulnerable populations.
Under the Economic Resilience Initiative, we have supported regional integration and stability by investing in higher education, research and innovation.
We financed projects to upgrade and rehabilitate the water supply and distribution infrastructure across Morocco. We have also helped the agricultural sector to become more sustainable.
Our loans to the national railway company increase the quality of railways in the country and encourage green and sustainable transport.
We provided funding to accelerate the digitalisation of Morocco’s motorways through electronic tolls and digital payment systems. We also equipped local university students with laptops to enable wider e-learning.
At a glance
1979
€ 9.28 bn
EIB stories in Morocco
-
Winning the gum game
The cosmetics and food company Santis modernises factories and increases support for Moroccan farmers to better tap rising demand for carob gum.
-
Water for Morocco - Zazia 's story
Zazia, a wushu and kung fu trainer from Boufekrane, Morocco, faced a significant water scarcity problem that affected her gym. Clients were demotivated because they were unable to shower due to low water pressure. At home, the challenge extended beyond fetching water to its quality, as the water came from boreholes around the city. With the support of the European Investment Bank, Morocco's National Electricity and Drinking Water Company (ONEE) constructed a 13.5 km pipeline from Boufekrane to Meknes. Since it became operational in July 2021, Zazia and 30,000 residents now enjoy regular access to high-quality water.
-
‘Change the planet, change everything’
Solar power could become the main renewable source that ends our reliance on fossil fuels. Here are the innovations that will make it happen
-
A sweet deal
Spanish company creates jobs in Morocco’s growing chocolate market, with EU financial backing
-
After the quake
Morocco invests in new education infrastructure and tackles social inequality in rural areas devastated by an earthquake
-
A pipeline to better lives
Environmental changes, a growing population and over-extraction of groundwater for agriculture are causing water shortages across Morocco
-
How to spend it right
Technical assistance unlocked €300 million in public investment, helping Morocco respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also unblocked other key projects.
-
Blue water, green future
Morocco textile firm Tintcolor’s innovative water treatment methods clean up pollution and attract big brands focused on sustainability
-
The Financial Inclusion Fund | Story of the Ittihad Cooperative
Welcome to Azrou, Morocco and meet Najia Moughal, co-owner of the Ittihad Cooperative. The cooperative has provided Najia and other women with the chance to showcase their talents and succeed in their entrepreneurial pursuits.
-
Threading out of the crisis
The Financial Inclusion Fund helps female entrepreneurs in developing countries find loans to build their companies. Here are its Moroccan success stories.
Get EIB support in Morocco
We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.
Small projects
Loans below €25m
Large projects
Loans over €25m
Advisory services
Get various types of advisory and technical assistance
Contact us
Local authority or large corporate
Contact our local office
Media
Contact our press officer
Press office
Tel. +352 43791
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press
General enquiries
For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Contact the Information Desk
Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions