ECOBANK (ETI) COVID-19 GUARANTEE FACILITY

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
This facility provides a partial portfolio guarantee to the financial intermediary Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) in order to support financing eligible small and medium-sized investments undertaken by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in several sub-Saharan countries, thereby contributing to economic resilience, employment-generating activities and alleviating the economic burden due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the region.
The primary objective of the operation is to enhance access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and enable improved terms and conditions like reduced collateral requirements and/or lower financing costs.
This risk sharing facility (RSF) provides a partial portfolio guarantee to the financial intermediary Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI). ETI - through its lending subsidiaries - would support financing for eligible small- and medium-sized investments undertaken by SMEs in several Sub-Saharan Countries. This facility therefore contributes to economic resilience, employment generating activities and alleviating the economic burden due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the region.
The operation supports sustainable growth and jobs which is part of the main pillars of the EU's strategic alliance with Africa.
The RSF provides risk support to the Ecobank Group and thereby promotes the mandate's objective of enabling access to finance ? at advantageous terms like reduced collateral requirements - to SMEs. The RSF will stimulate the Group to expand its outreach to small and medium sized enterprises and simultaneously support the attraction of funds from other private sector stakeholders for the supported projects.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
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