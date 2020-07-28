ECOBANK (ETI) COVID-19 GUARANTEE FACILITY

This risk sharing facility (RSF) provides a partial portfolio guarantee to the financial intermediary Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI). ETI - through its lending subsidiaries - would support financing for eligible small- and medium-sized investments undertaken by SMEs in several Sub-Saharan Countries. This facility therefore contributes to economic resilience, employment generating activities and alleviating the economic burden due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the region.





The operation supports sustainable growth and jobs which is part of the main pillars of the EU's strategic alliance with Africa.





The RSF provides risk support to the Ecobank Group and thereby promotes the mandate's objective of enabling access to finance ? at advantageous terms like reduced collateral requirements - to SMEs. The RSF will stimulate the Group to expand its outreach to small and medium sized enterprises and simultaneously support the attraction of funds from other private sector stakeholders for the supported projects.