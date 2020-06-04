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COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Sector(s)
Health : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2020 : € 100,000,000
11/12/2020 : € 130,000,000
11/12/2020 : € 170,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)
Related press
EIB President welcomes COVAX vaccine deliveries in 100 countries
Related press
World leaders unite to commit to global equitable access for COVID-19 vaccines
Related press
Team Europe contributes €500 million to COVAX initiative to provide one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for low and middle income countries
Related story
Vaccine solidarity

Summary sheet

Release date
7 October 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2020
20200604
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)
GAVI ALLIANCE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 1000 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of a contingent loan to monetise the participation of European Member States and the European Commission (EC) directly to Gavi (as manager of COVAX) to support the supply of COVID-19 vaccines for low- and middle-income countries eligible under the EC European Fund for Sustainable Development and the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) framework.

The project will contribute to fund the procurement of successful COVID-19 vaccines by countries in sub-Saharan Africa and the European Neighbourhood eligible under the Investment Facility and the EC's External Investment Plan (AHDP) and the Gavi COVAX AMC framework. The project looks to support the pioneering COVAX initiative, which aims to provide innovative and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines to all economies, regardless of income levels. This would be fundamental to end the COVID-19 pandemic as soon as possible and save as many lives as possible - avoiding a catastrophe in emerging countries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB funding will be directed to COVAX investments in vaccine development and manufacturing capacity that are expected to be carried out in facilities owned by pharmaceutical companies and / or other research centres as authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details of the supply chain of the project will be verified during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement (GtP). Due to the peculiar features of this transaction, certain derogations might be sought to the GtP and submitted for approval to the EIB's Board of Directors.

Related documents
18/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)
Other links
Related press
EIB President welcomes COVAX vaccine deliveries in 100 countries
Related press
World leaders unite to commit to global equitable access for COVID-19 vaccines
Related press
Team Europe contributes €500 million to COVAX initiative to provide one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for low and middle income countries

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)
Publication Date
18 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134084303
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200604
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Regional - Africa
Mediterranean Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238840867
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200604
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Regional - Africa
Mediterranean Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)
Other links
Summary sheet
COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)
Data sheet
COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)
Related press
EIB President welcomes COVAX vaccine deliveries in 100 countries
Related press
World leaders unite to commit to global equitable access for COVID-19 vaccines
Related press
Team Europe contributes €500 million to COVAX initiative to provide one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for low and middle income countries
Related story
Vaccine solidarity

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB President welcomes COVAX vaccine deliveries in 100 countries
Related press
World leaders unite to commit to global equitable access for COVID-19 vaccines
Related press
Team Europe contributes €500 million to COVAX initiative to provide one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for low and middle income countries
Related story
Vaccine solidarity
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COVID-19 VACCINE VOLUME ALLOCATION (COVAX)

Videos

Thumbnail: Providing innovative and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines (€1 billion support)
Providing innovative and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines (€1 billion support)
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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