On the Ground | Providing clean water in rural Ecuador

Join Enrico Possenti on his journey to Ecuador's Manabi Province, where he visits one of the largest water sanitation projects in the country, supported by the EIB and other partners. As Enrico ventures through the region, he introduces us to a dedicated engineer working on implementing this project and shares heartfelt stories from the local community, whose lives are being transformed. This ambitious initiative aims to cover the water needs of 90 000 people, corresponding to 82% of the population living in the remote areas of Portoviejo's municipality. Moreover, the project is helping empower women in rural areas who are leading local water and sanitation councils. So grab your hat, apply some anti-mosquito lotion, and embark on this inspiring journey!