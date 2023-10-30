Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Argentina and the EIB

Since 1994, our operations in Argentina have mitigated climate change and improved people’s lives through better urban transport, improved water and sanitation services and solid waste management.

Argentina is the second largest recipient of EIB finance in Latin America. Through our financing of strategic investments, we are committed to supporting sustainable investments in the country.

In Argentina, we have focused on:

Climate action and energy

We have invested in sustainable infrastructure to tackle climate change in Argentina. Our efforts include:

  • Water and sanitation projects: Our investments have helped to improve water and wastewater infrastructure in Buenos Aires. By increasing access to sanitation and the reuse of biogas, we aim to improve public health, especially for low-income and vulnerable groups and protect the environment by reducing harmful chemical discharges.
     
  • Solid waste management: We have supported a waste management program in the Jujuy region to improve the collection, treatment and disposal of municipal solid waste. This program aims to manage waste sustainably and cut greenhouse gases. It has also created employment opportunities for female waste pickers, economically empowering them to make a better life for themselves and their families.
     
  • Flood protection: Through a flood protection loan, we have helped to protect people against floods in the Buenos Aires province. The project includes the construction of dikes, flood plains and the restoration of bridges along the river.
Urban development

We have supported the modernisation of the Buenos Aires metro, which has improved public transit and contributed to the reduction of greenhouse emissions from vehicles. This project includes signalling system renewals, new power-supply systems, ventilation system upgrades, extra train stock, depot refurbishments and major station redesigns.

Health

Together with Team Europe, we have supported the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines and the deployment of vaccination campaigns across Argentina, thereby reducing the economic impact of the pandemic and strengthening the country’s resilience to future health challenges.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Argentina.

1994

START OF OPERATIONS

19

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

1.18 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

1

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB activity in Argentina by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in Argentina

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves quality of life in Argentina and beyond.
  • 30 October 2023

    Stories of inspirational women

    Women’s Solutions Reporting Award showcases journalists, documentarists who report on inspirational stories of women who make a difference in the global south

    Diversity and gender Argentina India Uganda Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Saharan Africa Global development
  • 22 March 2022

    Jujuy waste-pickers: Rosa's story

    After 30 years recycling rubbish from one of the dumps in the province of Jujuy, Argentina, Rosa got the chance to turn her life around. Watch to see how the European Investment Bank with its partners, the Latin America Investment Facility and the Government of the Province of Jujuy, are creating decent jobs for women in the Argentinian province as part of an integrated waste management program.

    Find out more about the EIB's operations in the Americas and the Caribbean.

    Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Climate Recycling Diversity and gender Migration Circular economy Argentina Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment
  • 8 March 2022

    Jujuy waste-pickers: Claudia's story

    From picking rubbish in the wastelands of the province of Jujuy to running her own business: Claudias life drastically changed in 2020. Watch her story and discover how the European Investment Bank together with its partners, the Latin America Investment Facility and the Government of the Province of Jujuy, are empowering women to make a better life for themselves and their families as part of an integrated waste management program in the Argentinian province.

    Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Recycling Diversity and gender Migration Circular economy Argentina Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment
  • 27 January 2022

    EIB Global – Moving towards stronger cooperation beyond the EU

    The European Investment Bank works to improve lives around the globe. From Mali to Cambodia, from Argentina to Morocco, from India to Ukraine, our projects around the world help fight climate change, support local entrepreneurs, improve local health systems, bring innovation, and contribute to gender equality. Today’s great global challenges need even more focus and renewed efforts. This is why we have set up EIB Global, our dedicated arm for our activities outside the EU. That is why the European Investment Bank has decided to increase its efforts, creating EIB Global for our activity outside the European Union. EIB Global brings together all of the resources of the European Investment Bank to support the green and digital transitions through Europe’s global partnerships. As part of Team Europe, EIB Global will be an instrument to establish stronger partnerships with local institutions and other multilateral development banks all around the world. Find out more about EIB Global.

    Institutional Partnerships Partners Team Europe Argentina Ukraine India Cambodia Morocco Mali Asia and the Pacific Eastern Neighbourhood Latin America and the Caribbean Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Global development
  • 15 October 2019

    Climate solutions: Investment to save the seas

    We need to make blue economy investment a priority to protect the oceans from plastics and waste. Here’s a range of project and policy initiatives that will do just that

    Oceans Infrastructure SMEs Environment Water, wastewater management Argentina Benin Egypt Poland Latin America and the Caribbean European Union Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa Climate Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
  • 8 October 2019

    Climate solutions: Your stomach can save humanity

    To fight climate change food has to be produced more efficiently. Here’s how data and technology can make our food choices environmentally friendly Headline H2: Climate solutions: Your stomach can help save humanity

    Brazil Argentina Latin America and the Caribbean
  • 17 June 2019

    A chance for change – Jujuy waste pickers (360° Video teaser)

    Ever wondered what it feels like to work as a waste picker in Argentina? Experience this through virtual reality at our European Development Days stand between the 18-19th of June in Brussels. Put on the VR goggles and get instantly transported to Argentina to listen to waste pickers talk about their daily work and discover how the financing from the European Investment Bank and the European Commission, alongside the Inter-American Development Bank, will soon drastically change their lives as well as the landscape of waste management in the province of Jujuy by 2022.

    Argentina Latin America and the Caribbean Climate Climate and environment
  • 5 June 2018

    Jujuy Verde – new horizons for women waste-pickers in Argentina

    In Argentina’s Jujuy region, a new project - part of the Province’s Jujuy Verde Initiative - to manage waste sustainably and cut down greenhouse gases will bring new economic opportunities for women.

    Care economy Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Diversity and gender Migration Circular economy Argentina Latin America and the Caribbean Climate Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 12 November 2024

    Climate action must rise above politics

    In a year of elections, COP29 in Baku must refocus leaders on the urgent need to combat climate change and accelerate the green transition in both rich and poor nations.

Get EIB support in Argentina

We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.

Projects

Get a loan for €25m or more to finance your project

Contact our local office  

Advisory services

Get various types of advisory and technical assistance

Contact our experts  

Contact us

Local authority or large corporate

Contact our local office

Media

Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 43791
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

General enquiries

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Contact the Information Desk

Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

 

