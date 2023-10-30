Argentina and the EIB

Argentina is the second largest recipient of EIB finance in Latin America. Through our financing of strategic investments, we are committed to supporting sustainable investments in the country.
In Argentina, we have focused on:
We have invested in sustainable infrastructure to tackle climate change in Argentina. Our efforts include:
- Water and sanitation projects: Our investments have helped to improve water and wastewater infrastructure in Buenos Aires. By increasing access to sanitation and the reuse of biogas, we aim to improve public health, especially for low-income and vulnerable groups and protect the environment by reducing harmful chemical discharges.
- Solid waste management: We have supported a waste management program in the Jujuy region to improve the collection, treatment and disposal of municipal solid waste. This program aims to manage waste sustainably and cut greenhouse gases. It has also created employment opportunities for female waste pickers, economically empowering them to make a better life for themselves and their families.
- Flood protection: Through a flood protection loan, we have helped to protect people against floods in the Buenos Aires province. The project includes the construction of dikes, flood plains and the restoration of bridges along the river.
We have supported the modernisation of the Buenos Aires metro, which has improved public transit and contributed to the reduction of greenhouse emissions from vehicles. This project includes signalling system renewals, new power-supply systems, ventilation system upgrades, extra train stock, depot refurbishments and major station redesigns.
Together with Team Europe, we have supported the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines and the deployment of vaccination campaigns across Argentina, thereby reducing the economic impact of the pandemic and strengthening the country’s resilience to future health challenges.
At a glance
1994
€ 1.18 bn
EIB activity in Argentina by sector
EIB stories in Argentina
Stories of inspirational women
Women’s Solutions Reporting Award showcases journalists, documentarists who report on inspirational stories of women who make a difference in the global south
Jujuy waste-pickers: Rosa's story
After 30 years recycling rubbish from one of the dumps in the province of Jujuy, Argentina, Rosa got the chance to turn her life around. Watch to see how the European Investment Bank with its partners, the Latin America Investment Facility and the Government of the Province of Jujuy, are creating decent jobs for women in the Argentinian province as part of an integrated waste management program.
Find out more about the EIB's operations in the Americas and the Caribbean.
Jujuy waste-pickers: Claudia's story
From picking rubbish in the wastelands of the province of Jujuy to running her own business: Claudias life drastically changed in 2020. Watch her story and discover how the European Investment Bank together with its partners, the Latin America Investment Facility and the Government of the Province of Jujuy, are empowering women to make a better life for themselves and their families as part of an integrated waste management program in the Argentinian province.
EIB Global – Moving towards stronger cooperation beyond the EU
The European Investment Bank works to improve lives around the globe. From Mali to Cambodia, from Argentina to Morocco, from India to Ukraine, our projects around the world help fight climate change, support local entrepreneurs, improve local health systems, bring innovation, and contribute to gender equality. Today’s great global challenges need even more focus and renewed efforts. This is why we have set up EIB Global, our dedicated arm for our activities outside the EU. That is why the European Investment Bank has decided to increase its efforts, creating EIB Global for our activity outside the European Union. EIB Global brings together all of the resources of the European Investment Bank to support the green and digital transitions through Europe’s global partnerships. As part of Team Europe, EIB Global will be an instrument to establish stronger partnerships with local institutions and other multilateral development banks all around the world. Find out more about EIB Global.
Climate solutions: Investment to save the seas
We need to make blue economy investment a priority to protect the oceans from plastics and waste. Here’s a range of project and policy initiatives that will do just that
Climate solutions: Your stomach can save humanity
To fight climate change food has to be produced more efficiently. Here’s how data and technology can make our food choices environmentally friendly Headline H2: Climate solutions: Your stomach can help save humanity
A chance for change – Jujuy waste pickers (360° Video teaser)
Ever wondered what it feels like to work as a waste picker in Argentina? Experience this through virtual reality at our European Development Days stand between the 18-19th of June in Brussels. Put on the VR goggles and get instantly transported to Argentina to listen to waste pickers talk about their daily work and discover how the financing from the European Investment Bank and the European Commission, alongside the Inter-American Development Bank, will soon drastically change their lives as well as the landscape of waste management in the province of Jujuy by 2022.
Jujuy Verde – new horizons for women waste-pickers in Argentina
In Argentina’s Jujuy region, a new project - part of the Province’s Jujuy Verde Initiative - to manage waste sustainably and cut down greenhouse gases will bring new economic opportunities for women.
Climate action must rise above politics
In a year of elections, COP29 in Baku must refocus leaders on the urgent need to combat climate change and accelerate the green transition in both rich and poor nations.
