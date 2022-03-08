Jujuy waste-pickers: Claudia's story

From picking rubbish in the wastelands of the province of Jujuy to running her own business: Claudia's life drastically changed in 2020. Watch her story and discover how the European Investment Bank together with its partners, the Latin America Investment Facility and the Government of the Province of Jujuy, are empowering women to make a better life for themselves and their families as part of an integrated waste management program in the Argentinian province.

Find out more about the EIB's operations in the Americas and the Caribbean.