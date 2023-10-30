When Sanket Jain, an Indian journalist, started following accredited social health activists, known as ASHAs, on WhatsApp five years ago, he was intrigued by the statuses they posted each day. Things like, “You have to reveal the pregnancy to us”, or “Reach out to any healthcare worker”. He soon learned that the ASHAs were using WhatsApp to fight myths that are still very common in rural India – and to improve women’s lives.

The myths were deep-rooted and, in different ways, damaging. Village women thought they should not reveal their pregnancy to anyone at least for the first three or four months. Or that if they ate dark food, they would give birth to a dark child. Some believed that pregnant women shouldn’t leave their house for nine months, preventing them from consulting a doctor.

It took some time for Sanket to gain the trust of women who had been helped by the ASHAs, but he eventually was able to publish a story based on their experiences in the MIT Technology Review: How Indian health-care workers use WhatsApp to save pregnant women . When the story came out, ASHAs thanked him, because only then did they realise how important their job was. As a result, many became more active on WhatsApp. That kind of motivation is vital: There’s only one ASHA for every 1 000 people, overseeing more than 70 health-care tasks, and most of their work is unpaid.

Sanket’s story was rejected by 20 media outlets before the Technology Review took it, but his perseverance inspired other initiatives, including a Chatbox to help rural healthcare workers fight misinformation. He also received a call from the former communications director of WhatsApp India, who offered to organise a workshop with ASHAs on how to better use WhatsApp.

Sanket Jain is the winner of the Women’s Solutions Reporting Award, part of the One World Media Awards, which aim to celebrate reporting on the global south. Sponsored by the European Investment Bank and Plan International, the Women’s Solutions Reporting Award celebrates stories of girls and women who have successfully overcome challenges – so that they can better access education, jobs and healthcare, or address the impact of climate change and protect the environment.