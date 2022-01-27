EIB Global – Moving towards stronger cooperation beyond the EU

The European Investment Bank works to improve lives around the globe. From Mali to Cambodia, from Argentina to Morocco, from India to Ukraine, our projects around the world help fight climate change, support local entrepreneurs, improve local health systems, bring innovation, and contribute to gender equality. Today’s great global challenges need even more focus and renewed efforts. This is why we have set up EIB Global, our dedicated arm for our activities outside the EU.

EIB Global brings together all of the resources of the European Investment Bank to support the green and digital transitions through Europe’s global partnerships. As part of Team Europe, EIB Global will be an instrument to establish stronger partnerships with local institutions and other multilateral development banks all around the world.

Find out more about EIB Global.