A chance for change – Jujuy waste pickers (360° Video teaser)

Ever wondered what it feels like to work as a waste picker in Argentina? Experience this through virtual reality at our European Development Days stand between the 18-19th of June in Brussels. Put on the VR goggles and get instantly transported to Argentina to listen to waste pickers talk about their daily work and discover how the financing from the European Investment Bank and the European Commission, alongside the Inter-American Development Bank, will soon drastically change their lives as well as the landscape of waste management in the province of Jujuy by 2022.