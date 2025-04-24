Clean oceans

Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Protecting the ocean

We need the ocean to survive. It feeds us, produces the air we breathe and keeps our economies afloat. Yet decades of warming, overfishing, pollution and other harmful activities are threatening its health. Which is why it is more important than ever to protect it. As the climate bank, we are committed to supporting a sustainable blue economy by financing projects that keep our ocean healthy and productive.

What we offer  
CorPower Ocean

What is the blue economy?

The blue economy plays an important role in everything from food systems and climate mitigation, to European competitiveness and regional security. It includes all sectors with a direct or indirect link to the ocean. Examples include coastal protection, renewable energy, shipping and fishing. If the blue economy were a country, it would be the fifth largest in the world, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The ocean in numbers

The ocean covers 70% of the planet. Home to an abundance of biodiversity, it helps regulate our climate and provides for billions of people around the world. 

1/4

of carbon emissions

of carbon emissions from human activity are trapped by the ocean, making it the world’s largest carbon sink

90%

of excess heat

in our atmosphere is absorbed by the ocean, helping to keep our world cool

1/2

of the oxygen

we breathe is produced by marine life such as ocean plankton

12m

tonnes of plastic waste

is dumped into the ocean each year

IN FOCUS

Our support for a sustainable blue economy

We invested €10.6 billion in sustainable blue economy operations between 2020 and 2024, leveraging €43 billion. Our financing helps to build more resilient coastlines, generate renewable energy, support innovative blue tech, make maritime transport greener and conserve our oceans. These projects must meet our sustainability standards to align with the principles and goals of The EIB Climate Bank Roadmap, the EU Taxonomy and the Paris Agreement. They also directly contribute to the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals.

How we work  

Blue economy investments

We support a wide range of blue economy projects, from low-carbon solutions to research and innovation.

Low-carbon solutions

We support sustainable port infrastructure and greener shipping. We co-financed around 40% of all offshore renewable energy capacity in Europe and invest in submarine cables that make power grids more resilient.

Coastal climate resilience

We invest in helping cities, regions and countries protect themselves and adapt to the effects of climate change, including rising sea-levels, coastal erosion, storm surge and saline intrusion.

Research and innovation

We support innovations that help traditional blue economy industries transition to more sustainable practices. We also invest in ocean monitoring technologies, such as marine robotics and research vessels.

Ocean conservation

We finance projects that help manage wastewater, storm water and solid waste in order to reduce the amount of pollution flowing into the ocean. We also support sustainable seafood production.

Who can apply?

We have developed a set of financial tools to support blue economy growth, innovation and competitiveness.

Startups

The European Investment Fund, part of the the European Investment Bank Group, finances venture capital investments that support the blue economy under the European Commission's InvestEU programme.

Scaleups

We provide quasi-equity venture debt financing to support the growth of our next champions of the blue economy.

 

Small businesses

We have a dedicated credit line for small and medium-sized companies committed to keeping our ocean clean and healthy.

 

Our partnerships

We work closely with other financial institutions in Europe and beyond to support the blue economy.

Clean Oceans Initiative

We launched the Clean Oceans Initiative in 2018, together with the German development bank KfW Group and the Agence Française de Développement. It supports the reduction of plastic pollution.

Explore the initiative  

Blue Champions Initiative

We are working with the European Commission to help blue economy scale-ups overcome financing challenges and access the advisory support they need to succeed.

Explore our report  

Blue Mediterranean Partnership

We’ve joined forces with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Union for the Mediterranean to foster a sustainable blue economy in the Mediterranean.

Explore our latest news  

Finance in Common Ocean Coalition

We are working with twelve other public development banks to chart out and implement a Blue Finance Roadmap based on our collective knowledge and experience with ocean investments.

Explore the coalition  

Sustainable Blue Economy Finance Principles

We teamed up with the European Commission, WWF and the World Resources Institute to define principles and create guidelines on investing in the sustainable use of the ocean’s resources.

Explore the principles  

Our stories

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Learn how our work is leading the way to cleaner oceans.

  •
    24 April 2025

    The world’s first artificial energy island

    Belgium will boost wind power energy by building the world’s first offshore energy island, enhancing grid links and supporting Europe’s clean energy transition.

    24 April 2025

The world's first artificial energy island

Belgium will boost wind power energy by building the world's first offshore energy island, enhancing grid links and supporting Europe's clean energy transition.
  • 18 December 2024

    A tide of innovation

    A European Investment Bank initiative boosts innovation in the blue economy, promoting sustainable ocean growth and advances in marine technologies and resources

    18 December 2024

A tide of innovation

A European Investment Bank initiative boosts innovation in the blue economy, promoting sustainable ocean growth and advances in marine technologies and resources
  • 3 December 2024

    A delicious solution

    With its high-tech approach to sustainable aquaculture, Munich-based Oceanloop is taking shrimp farming into the 21st century.

    3 December 2024

A delicious solution

With its high-tech approach to sustainable aquaculture, Munich-based Oceanloop is taking shrimp farming into the 21st century.
  • 19 November 2024

    Reinventing Esbjerg

    The Port of Esbjerg on Denmark's west coast is expanding to serve military vessels and strengthen its position as a leading hub for North Sea offshore wind farms.

    Offshore wind Denmark European Union Climate and environment Energy
  • 5 September 2024

    Small-island solidarity and climate common sense

    The EU’s Global Gateway shows what meaningful support to small island states looks like, write EIB President Nadia Calviño and EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen.

    5 September 2024

Small-island solidarity and climate common sense

The EU's Global Gateway shows what meaningful support to small island states looks like, write EIB President Nadia Calviño and EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen.
  • 4 July 2024

    Vegan fish

    BettaF!sh creates vegan fish alternatives based on seaweed, creating a sustainable alternative to fishing.

    4 July 2024

Vegan fish

BettaF!sh creates vegan fish alternatives based on seaweed, creating a sustainable alternative to fishing.
  • 15 April 2024

    To change our plastic habits

    By 2050 our land and water will be polluted by 12.5 billion metric tonnes of plastic waste. Here’s how we avoid this future.

    15 April 2024

To change our plastic habits

By 2050 our land and water will be polluted by 12.5 billion metric tonnes of plastic waste. Here's how we avoid this future.
  • 27 October 2023

    From salty to sweet

    Start-up creates a unique system to turn saltwater into drinkable water using a solar-powered thermal desalination to tackle water scarcity kin the Middle East

    27 October 2023

From salty to sweet

Start-up creates a unique system to turn saltwater into drinkable water using a solar-powered thermal desalination to tackle water scarcity kin the Middle East
  • 22 May 2023

    Making circularity part of everything we do

    We need to shift our economic model from linear "take-make-dispose" to circular. In the past 5 years, the EIB has provided more than € 3 billion of financing towards circular economy projects.

    Oceans Environment Circular economy Climate and environment
  • 15 March 2023

    The ocean ashore

    A Swedish company aims to farm salmon on land, providing nutritious, sustainable local salmon to Sweden

    15 March 2023

The ocean ashore

A Swedish company aims to farm salmon on land, providing nutritious, sustainable local salmon to Sweden
  • 28 June 2022

    Supporting water management in the Caribbean

    The European Union and the European Investment Bank are partnering to use resources from the Caribbean Investment Facility to support critical water and clean oceans projects in the region.

    28 June 2022

Supporting water management in the Caribbean

The European Union and the European Investment Bank are partnering to use resources from the Caribbean Investment Facility to support critical water and clean oceans projects in the region.
  • 13 June 2022

    Supporting research and innovation in the blue economy

    Working closely with the European Commission’s DG-Mare, the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) and the Copernicus Marine Service, the EIB is exploring market failures that could be addressed to enable the development of blue digital technologies to monitor and help protect oceans. Blue digital technologies can help improve rescue services, avert the impact of storms and produce clean energy from the oceans.

    Oceans Institutional European Commission Environment Partnerships Partners Climate and environment

Understanding the blue economy is key to taking action. Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources.

