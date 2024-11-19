Danish port to serve military vessels and offshore wind industry

At just 156 years old, the Port of Esbjerg is relatively new by Danish or European standards, where many ports have been active for hundreds or thousands of years. Yet during its relatively short life, the port on Denmark's western coast has undergone a number of reincarnations to serve different industries—from livestock in the 1800s, to fishing in the 1920s and offshore oil and gas in the 1960s and 1970s. Now, as Europe faces new challenges, from decarbonisation to geopolitical threats, Esbjerg is reinventing itself again.

“We started to see the change coming a few years ago,” says Dennis Pedersen, the port’s director. “Offshore wind farms in the North Sea are central to Europe’s energy transition, but we need to make significant infrastructure investments to make it happen.”

“Then in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine, we realised that we needed to not only worry about decarbonisation but also Europe’s security.”

Esbjerg already plays an important role in the offshore wind industry, where Danish companies such as Vestas are industry leaders. In fact, the port, which is part of the Trans-European Transport Network with strong rail and road connections, has already been a key facility for some 59 offshore wind projects in the North Sea.