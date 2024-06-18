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ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 115,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 115,000,000
Transport : € 115,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/06/2025 : € 55,000,000
20/06/2024 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse for Esbjerg Ny Sydhavn
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Etape 5
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 2
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 3
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 1
Related public register
21/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION
Related press
EIB bolsters EU defence with support for Danish seaport expansion
Related story
Reinventing Esbjerg

Summary sheet

Release date
8 August 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/06/2024
20220762
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION
DEN KOMMUNALE SELVSTYREHAVN ESBJERG HAVN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 115 million
EUR 236 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will expand the capacity of the Port of Esbjerg, by deepening of the navigation channel to enhance the port's capacity and interconnectivity for both civil and military use. It will also create a new 57ha terminal to cater to the needs of the offshore wind energy industry of the North Sea. Additionally, it will include coastal protection measures to prevent flooding as part of the Climate and Risk Control Plan of the City of Esbjerg.

The project will enhance intermodal transport, thus improving the sustainability of the transport chains, in line with the EU objectives related to TEN-T network development. Furthermore, it will contribute to the EU Action Plan for Military Mobility. Part of the project will also improve flood protection. As the facilities will also be used to install offshore wind farms, the project will also reduce the costs for the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure in Europe and hence contributes to the renewable energy objectives set by the EU energy policy.

Additionality and Impact

The project facilitates to reduce costs for maritime transport and sustainable multimodal transport. It supports the development of offshore renewable energy. The EIB loan provides PORT ESBJERG with flexible terms and long tenors. Furthermore, the loan complements the diversified debt portfolio of PORT ESBJERG as well as the grants provided by the European Commission and the Danish Government.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

During the appraisal phase, the EIB will assess the project's compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). Compliance with the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC (as amended), the Floods Directive 2007/60/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will also be further verified at appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
18 June 2024
20 June 2024
Related documents
14/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
14/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse for Esbjerg Ny Sydhavn
14/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Etape 5
30/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse
30/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 2
30/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
30/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 3
30/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 1
21/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION
Other links
Related press
EIB bolsters EU defence with support for Danish seaport expansion

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
Publication Date
14 Nov 2023
Document language
Danish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
182227247
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220762
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse for Esbjerg Ny Sydhavn
Publication Date
14 Nov 2023
Document language
Danish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
182222407
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220762
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Etape 5
Publication Date
14 Nov 2023
Document language
Danish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
182223133
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220762
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse
Publication Date
30 May 2024
Document language
Danish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
214694449
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220762
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 2
Publication Date
30 May 2024
Document language
Danish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
214693349
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220762
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
Publication Date
30 May 2024
Document language
Danish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
214694139
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220762
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 3
Publication Date
30 May 2024
Document language
Danish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
214695279
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220762
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 1
Publication Date
30 May 2024
Document language
Danish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
214694874
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220762
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION
Publication Date
21 Jun 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
204202261
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220762
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse for Esbjerg Ny Sydhavn
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Etape 5
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 2
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 3
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 1
Related public register
21/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION
Other links
Summary sheet
ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION
Data sheet
ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION
Related press
EIB bolsters EU defence with support for Danish seaport expansion
Related story
Reinventing Esbjerg

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB bolsters EU defence with support for Danish seaport expansion
Related story
Reinventing Esbjerg
Other links
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse for Esbjerg Ny Sydhavn
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Etape 5
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 2
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 3
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 1
Related public register
21/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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