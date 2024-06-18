ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION

Summary sheet
The project will expand the capacity of the Port of Esbjerg, by deepening of the navigation channel to enhance the port's capacity and interconnectivity for both civil and military use. It will also create a new 57ha terminal to cater to the needs of the offshore wind energy industry of the North Sea. Additionally, it will include coastal protection measures to prevent flooding as part of the Climate and Risk Control Plan of the City of Esbjerg.
The project will enhance intermodal transport, thus improving the sustainability of the transport chains, in line with the EU objectives related to TEN-T network development. Furthermore, it will contribute to the EU Action Plan for Military Mobility. Part of the project will also improve flood protection. As the facilities will also be used to install offshore wind farms, the project will also reduce the costs for the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure in Europe and hence contributes to the renewable energy objectives set by the EU energy policy.
The project facilitates to reduce costs for maritime transport and sustainable multimodal transport. It supports the development of offshore renewable energy. The EIB loan provides PORT ESBJERG with flexible terms and long tenors. Furthermore, the loan complements the diversified debt portfolio of PORT ESBJERG as well as the grants provided by the European Commission and the Danish Government.
During the appraisal phase, the EIB will assess the project's compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). Compliance with the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC (as amended), the Floods Directive 2007/60/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will also be further verified at appraisal.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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