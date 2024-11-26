What is the EIB’s one-stop-shop for security and defence?

How much interest has there been since its inception?

We have made substantial progress in implementing our action plan. Our Security and Defence Office was operational in record time. The team has been screening proposals and interacting with policy makers, companies and finance institutions since early May. A dedicated website was launched simultaneously, attracting over 10 000 unique visits in the first six months. We have handled close to 400 requests about clarifications on definitions, eligibilities, and financing conditions.

In line with our commitment to strengthen partnerships with key stakeholders, we signed cooperation agreements with the NATO Innovation Fund in July and with the European Defence Agency in October 2024. Regular exchanges are also taking place with the European Commission.

The EIB Group action plan has been presented to the defence industry at several official events, and we are currently rolling out a roadshow in EU capitals to spread the word and promote our new initiatives for the defence sector.

The market dynamics are changing quickly, also in response to the geopolitical situation. We continue to monitor market developments and will develop financing solutions to address the market's changing needs. In the coming months, we will continue to focus on developing a robust pipeline of flagship dual-use projects across Europe and opening our SME credit lines, channeled via local banks, to companies active in the defence sector.