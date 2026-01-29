Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
What we offer

Financing climate action worldwide

We invest in projects that mitigate global warming by reducing, preventing or absorbing greenhouse gas emissions. We also support projects that help us adapt to the effects of climate change, making our communities more resilient.

Our products and services

We offer innovative financing solutions, as well as technical and financial expertise for projects that are good for people and planet.

Financial products

We offer loans, guarantees and equity investments for clients of all sizes

Advisory services

We share our technical and financial expertise with our clients

Donor partnerships

Our partnerships leave a lasting impact in developing countries

Who is eligible

As the climate bank, we are committed to support our clients' transition towards a low-carbon and climate-resilient future: in other words, to align our operations over time with the goals and principles of the Paris Agreement.

Are you a borrower?

Find out if your project qualifies for public, private or intermediary financing under our Paris Alignment of Counterparties framework.

Explore the framework  

Are you an intermediary lender?

Find out if a project qualifies for financing and estimate expected environmental impacts with our green eligibility checker.

Use the green eligibility checker  

In focus

Green finance

In 2025, the European Investment Bank invested €50.3 billion in climate action and environmental sustainability, committing more than 60% of our total financing to supporting the green transition.

Our stories

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Learn how our work is leading the way to a greener future.

  •
    2 February 2026

    Ancient roots, renewable future

    EIB Advisory helps Ústí nad Labem use a €43 million loan to boost energy efficiency and cut emissions

    InvestEU Advisory Hub Climate Advisory services InvestEU Energy efficiency Climate action Sustainability Czechia European Union Climate and environment Energy
  • 29 January 2026

    Investment that keeps Ukraine moving

    EU investments in trains, winter heating, schools and hospitals help keep Ukraine moving, despite the Russian invasion - and give hope to Ukrainians

    Infrastructure Environment Railways Transport Health and life sciences Climate Education and training Slovakia Austria Romania Ukraine Russia Hungary Poland Eastern Neighbourhood European Union EU enlargement countries Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 22 January 2026

    A breath of fresh air in African kitchens

    European Investment Bank helps BURN distribute safe cookers and promote gender equality in Africa.

    Climate Diversity and gender Emissions Sustainability Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
  • 8 January 2026

    Locking up a big offender

    An innovative technology brings Greece closer to net-zero emissions

    Environment Climate Advisory services Decarbonisation Emissions Innovation Fund Greece European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
  • 18 December 2025

    Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

    Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

    Employment Water Institutional Wastewater Climate Advisory services Energy savings EIB policies Water, wastewater management Climate action Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 4 December 2025

    How are EU firms adapting to climate change?

    A new survey by the EIB Group finds that EU businesses are pressing ahead with green investments, as the physical and financial effects of climate change grow.

    Environment Climate change Climate Energy savings Renewable energy Economics Energy efficiency Climate action Emissions European Union Climate and environment Energy
  • 20 November 2025

    Bucharest Metro upgrades again

    Romania's congested capital is modernising its metro, improving safety, connectivity, and sustainability for millions of daily passengers with help from EIB Advisory.

    Infrastructure Urban development Transport Jaspers Climate Advisory services Financial instruments Romania European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion
  • 18 November 2025

    Building bridges in a divided world

    The European Investment Bank is strengthening the EU-Latin America partnership with climate action, infrastructure and support for sustainable development.

    Interviews Institutional SMEs Transport Partnerships Partners Climate Management committee Nadia Calviño Brazil Costa Rica Panama Ecuador Chile Colombia Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 6 November 2025

    Swedish and Spanish companies drive plant-based food innovation

    The first pea protein plant in Sweden and a Spanish company’s quest to make more creative plant-based food

    Biotechnology Bioeconomy Environment Health and life sciences Food industry Circular economy Sustainability Spain Sweden European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment Social infrastructure

Our publications

Understanding climate action and environmental sustainability is key to taking action. Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources.

  • 29 January 2026

    Powering Europe: EIB Group Activity Report 2025

    The year 2025 marked a milestone for the European Investment Bank Group, which reached a historic €100 billion in new financing.

    Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Capital Markets Union Security and defence Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
  • 3 October 2025

    Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2

    Phase 2 of the Climate Bank Roadmap ensures that the EIB Group will stay on course with its climate objectives through 2030, supporting EU priorities and simplifying processes.

    Climate and environment
  • 4 November 2025

    Sustainability Report 2024

    The 2024 Sustainability Report showcases our focus on climate action, environmental sustainability and inclusive social investment.

    Sustainability Climate and environment
  • 24 January 2025

    EIB Group – EMAS Environmental Policy

    The EMAS Environmental Policy is the framework for action and setting strategic environmental objectives and targets for the EIB Group’s internal activities.

    Environment Sustainability Climate and environment
  • 4 November 2025

    Environmental Statement 2025 update - Including 2024 performance data

    The Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS) Environmental Statement 2025 highlights how the European Investment Bank Group reduced its environmental footprint in its Luxembourg buildings in 2024.

    Climate and environment
  • 20 June 2024

    European Investment Bank Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability - List of eligible sectors and eligibility criteria

    As part of its Climate Strategy, the European Investment Bank drew up a list of eligible sectors and eligibility criteria for climate action and environmental sustainability.

    Climate and environment
All news and media

NEWS
PUBLICATIONS
STORIES
VIDEOS
