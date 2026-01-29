What we offer

Financing climate action worldwide
We invest in projects that mitigate global warming by reducing, preventing or absorbing greenhouse gas emissions. We also support projects that help us adapt to the effects of climate change, making our communities more resilient.
As the climate bank, we are committed to support our clients' transition towards a low-carbon and climate-resilient future: in other words, to align our operations over time with the goals and principles of the Paris Agreement.
Green finance
In 2025, the European Investment Bank invested €50.3 billion in climate action and environmental sustainability, committing more than 60% of our total financing to supporting the green transition.
Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Learn how our work is leading the way to a greener future.
Ancient roots, renewable future
EIB Advisory helps Ústí nad Labem use a €43 million loan to boost energy efficiency and cut emissions
Investment that keeps Ukraine moving
EU investments in trains, winter heating, schools and hospitals help keep Ukraine moving, despite the Russian invasion - and give hope to Ukrainians
A breath of fresh air in African kitchens
European Investment Bank helps BURN distribute safe cookers and promote gender equality in Africa.
Locking up a big offender
An innovative technology brings Greece closer to net-zero emissions
Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support
Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people
How are EU firms adapting to climate change?
A new survey by the EIB Group finds that EU businesses are pressing ahead with green investments, as the physical and financial effects of climate change grow.
Bucharest Metro upgrades again
Romania's congested capital is modernising its metro, improving safety, connectivity, and sustainability for millions of daily passengers with help from EIB Advisory.
-
Building bridges in a divided world
The European Investment Bank is strengthening the EU-Latin America partnership with climate action, infrastructure and support for sustainable development.
Swedish and Spanish companies drive plant-based food innovation
The first pea protein plant in Sweden and a Spanish company’s quest to make more creative plant-based food
Understanding climate action and environmental sustainability is key to taking action. Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources.
Powering Europe: EIB Group Activity Report 2025
The year 2025 marked a milestone for the European Investment Bank Group, which reached a historic €100 billion in new financing.
Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2
Phase 2 of the Climate Bank Roadmap ensures that the EIB Group will stay on course with its climate objectives through 2030, supporting EU priorities and simplifying processes.
Sustainability Report 2024
The 2024 Sustainability Report showcases our focus on climate action, environmental sustainability and inclusive social investment.
EIB Group – EMAS Environmental Policy
The EMAS Environmental Policy is the framework for action and setting strategic environmental objectives and targets for the EIB Group’s internal activities.
Environmental Statement 2025 update - Including 2024 performance data
The Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS) Environmental Statement 2025 highlights how the European Investment Bank Group reduced its environmental footprint in its Luxembourg buildings in 2024.
European Investment Bank Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability - List of eligible sectors and eligibility criteria
As part of its Climate Strategy, the European Investment Bank drew up a list of eligible sectors and eligibility criteria for climate action and environmental sustainability.