How we work

The European Green Deal
Our projects directly support the European Green Deal, a growth model based on a clean and circular economy. It aims to ensure net-zero emissions by 2050, making Europe the first climate-neutral continent in the world.
Our stories
Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Learn how our work is leading the way to a greener future.
-
Ancient roots, renewable future
EIB Advisory helps Ústí nad Labem use a €43 million loan to boost energy efficiency and cut emissions
-
Investment that keeps Ukraine moving
EU investments in trains, winter heating, schools and hospitals help keep Ukraine moving, despite the Russian invasion - and give hope to Ukrainians
-
A breath of fresh air in African kitchens
European Investment Bank helps BURN distribute safe cookers and promote gender equality in Africa.
-
Locking up a big offender
An innovative technology brings Greece closer to net-zero emissions
-
Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support
Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people
-
How are EU firms adapting to climate change?
A new survey by the EIB Group finds that EU businesses are pressing ahead with green investments, as the physical and financial effects of climate change grow.
-
Bucharest Metro upgrades again
Romania's congested capital is modernising its metro, improving safety, connectivity, and sustainability for millions of daily passengers with help from EIB Advisory.
-
Building bridges in a divided world
The European Investment Bank is strengthening the EU-Latin America partnership with climate action, infrastructure and support for sustainable development.
-
Swedish and Spanish companies drive plant-based food innovation
The first pea protein plant in Sweden and a Spanish company’s quest to make more creative plant-based food
Our publications
Understanding climate action and environmental sustainability is key to taking action. Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources.
-
Powering Europe: EIB Group Activity Report 2025
The year 2025 marked a milestone for the European Investment Bank Group, which reached a historic €100 billion in new financing.
-
Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2
Phase 2 of the Climate Bank Roadmap ensures that the EIB Group will stay on course with its climate objectives through 2030, supporting EU priorities and simplifying processes.
-
Sustainability Report 2024
The 2024 Sustainability Report showcases our focus on climate action, environmental sustainability and inclusive social investment.
-
EIB Group – EMAS Environmental Policy
The EMAS Environmental Policy is the framework for action and setting strategic environmental objectives and targets for the EIB Group’s internal activities.
-
Environmental Statement 2025 update - Including 2024 performance data
The Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS) Environmental Statement 2025 highlights how the European Investment Bank Group reduced its environmental footprint in its Luxembourg buildings in 2024.
-
European Investment Bank Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability - List of eligible sectors and eligibility criteria
As part of its Climate Strategy, the European Investment Bank drew up a list of eligible sectors and eligibility criteria for climate action and environmental sustainability.