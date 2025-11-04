Description
The Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS) Environmental Statement 2025 highlights how the European Investment Bank Group reduced its environmental footprint in its Luxembourg buildings in 2024.
Published together with the EIB Group Sustainability Report, this eighth statement presents key facts and figures, showing how the Group is making its daily operations more sustainable.
Sustainability Report 2024
The 2024 Sustainability Report showcases our focus on climate action, environmental sustainability and inclusive social investment.