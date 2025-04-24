In a few years, Belgium could be the owner of the world’s first artificial energy island.
Forty-five kilometers off the coast of Belgium, an ambitious project is taking shape that will dramatically expand Europe’s potential to generate clean energy from offshore wind power in the North Sea.
The scale of this project, called the Princess Elisabeth Energy Island, is impressive and building the island will be a significant feat of engineering. Giant concrete caissons 60 meters tall, built at the Dutch port of Vlissingen, have been towed out to sea and sunk in water 45 meters deep. These structures will be filled with sand to create a six-hectare artificial island complete with a harbour and helipad. Once fully operational in the early 2030’s, the man-made island will serve as an offshore hub for two or possibly three new offshore wind farms.
The impact of the project will be felt far beyond Belgium. Thanks to its strategic location in the North Sea, the island could serve as a hub for future electricity interconnectors linking Belgium with other European countries like the United Kingdom. Such international grid connections would strengthen energy security and increase competition.
“The Princess Elisabeth Energy Island is a testament to our commitment to a more sustainable future in Europe,” says EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot. “This symbolises innovation, determination and a shared vision of a sustainable future.”
New design to help the ocean’s ecosystems
The project’s developer, Elia, which operates Belgium’s electricity grid as well as grids in the north and east of Germany, is taking considerable steps to offset the impact of the structure on the delicate marine environment. Using a "nature-inclusive design," the project team has incorporated features to foster biodiversity above and below the waves.
On the surface, the island will include specially designed spaces for bird nesting, while underwater, structures will provide ideal conditions for oyster beds and other marine life to flourish. These elements will transform a normal piece of offshore infrastructure into an artificial reef that actively contributes to the North Sea ecosystem.
"Europe's seas are becoming the power plants of the future,” says Marleen Vanhecke, Elia Group’s head of external communications. “Elia aims to set the standard for the sustainable construction of future offshore infrastructure. By incorporating biodiversity measures, we aim to inspire other developers to undertake similar initiatives."
European backing for green projects
The project’s importance to the European Union’s goal of decarbonizing its economy by 2050 has enabled it to attract significant financial support from the European Union. The European Investment Bank has committed a €650 million green credit facility for the first phase of the project, the island’s construction, which is estimated to cost €1.1 billion.
“Our work on creating an artificial energy island amplifies Europe's innovative edge and competitiveness amidst a global energy shift,” says Catherin Vandenborre, Elia Group’s chief financial officer. “This loan will provide us with stable, long-term financing – for the benefit of Belgian consumers.”
The project has also received a €100 million subsidy through the European Recovery and Resilience Facility under RePowerEU, which aims to reduce Europe's dependence on fossil fuel imports.
2027 and beyond: The island’s energy plans
Once the island is completed in 2027, the next phases will begin. Phase two involves the installation of the high-voltage lines and other infrastructure to store and distribute wind power. In phase three, cables will be installed to bring the electricity generated by offshore windfarms to Belgium.
Rising prices for electrical equipment – particularly high-voltage direct current (HVDC) systems – are increasing the project’s cost. Elia is evaluating all options for the next steps to meet the project’s financial and technical needs. Meanwhile, construction of the island’s foundations and the implementation of alternating current infrastructure continue steadily. These efforts will enable the integration of two of the three planned offshore wind farms, covering approximately 60% of the Princess Elisabeth Zone.