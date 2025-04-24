In a few years, Belgium could be the owner of the world’s first artificial energy island.

Forty-five kilometers off the coast of Belgium, an ambitious project is taking shape that will dramatically expand Europe’s potential to generate clean energy from offshore wind power in the North Sea.

The scale of this project, called the Princess Elisabeth Energy Island, is impressive and building the island will be a significant feat of engineering. Giant concrete caissons 60 meters tall, built at the Dutch port of Vlissingen, have been towed out to sea and sunk in water 45 meters deep. These structures will be filled with sand to create a six-hectare artificial island complete with a harbour and helipad. Once fully operational in the early 2030’s, the man-made island will serve as an offshore hub for two or possibly three new offshore wind farms.

The impact of the project will be felt far beyond Belgium. Thanks to its strategic location in the North Sea, the island could serve as a hub for future electricity interconnectors linking Belgium with other European countries like the United Kingdom. Such international grid connections would strengthen energy security and increase competition.

“The Princess Elisabeth Energy Island is a testament to our commitment to a more sustainable future in Europe,” says EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot. “This symbolises innovation, determination and a shared vision of a sustainable future.”