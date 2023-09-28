The Dominican Republic and the EIB

The EIB has worked closely with local banks and microfinance institutions to foster the development of the microfinance sector in the Dominican Republic. This support to the micro and small business segment (MSMEs) has not only stimulated economic growth and job creation, but also promoted financial inclusion, particularly for under-represented communities and women. In particular, it has bolstered the inclusion of women entrepreneurs and businesses employing women, contributing to improved gender equality and fostering their financial and social independence in the Dominican Republic.