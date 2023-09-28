The Dominican Republic and the EIB

Our work in the Dominican Republic has been instrumental in driving economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development in the country. The Dominican Republic has been a key partner since the early stages of the EIB’s microfinance initiatives, being the recipient of our very first microfinance loan. Through its continued support, the EIB has contributed to the country's resilience, improved living standards and enhanced financial inclusion.
In the Dominican Republic, we have focused on:
The EIB has worked closely with local banks and microfinance institutions to foster the development of the microfinance sector in the Dominican Republic. This support to the micro and small business segment (MSMEs) has not only stimulated economic growth and job creation, but also promoted financial inclusion, particularly for under-represented communities and women. In particular, it has bolstered the inclusion of women entrepreneurs and businesses employing women, contributing to improved gender equality and fostering their financial and social independence in the Dominican Republic.
To aid the Dominican Republic's recovery from natural disasters, we have provided financing for the construction of climate resilient infrastructure, including housing units for people living in vulnerable situations, roads, bridges, and hydraulic infrastructure. We have also supported projects to improve electricity distribution systems and power supply availability in economically disadvantaged neighbourhoods, thus enhancing energy access and sustainability across the country.
We have supported the reconstruction of damaged roads in the Dominican Republic, ensuring that the infrastructure is built to withstand future climate-related challenges. By investing in resilient transport infrastructure, we have contributed to the Dominican Republic’s efforts to enhance connectivity, facilitate trade and improve the overall quality of transportation networks.
At a glance
1992
€ 0.35 bn
EIB activity in the Dominican Republic by sector
