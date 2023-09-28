Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
The Dominican Republic and the EIB

Since 1992, our financing in the Dominican Republic has focused on climate action and energy, transport infrastructure and development of its microfinance sector.

Our work in the Dominican Republic has been instrumental in driving economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development in the country. The Dominican Republic has been a key partner since the early stages of the EIB’s microfinance initiatives, being the recipient of our very first microfinance loan. Through its continued support, the EIB has contributed to the country's resilience, improved living standards and enhanced financial inclusion.

In the Dominican Republic, we have focused on:

Private sector development

The EIB has worked closely with local banks and microfinance institutions to foster the development of the microfinance sector in the Dominican Republic. This support to the micro and small business segment (MSMEs) has not only stimulated economic growth and job creation, but also promoted financial inclusion, particularly for under-represented communities and women. In particular, it has bolstered the inclusion of women entrepreneurs and businesses employing women, contributing to improved gender equality and fostering their financial and social independence in the Dominican Republic.

Climate action and energy

To aid the Dominican Republic's recovery from natural disasters, we have provided financing for the construction of climate resilient infrastructure, including housing units for people living in vulnerable situations, roads, bridges, and hydraulic infrastructure. We have also supported projects to improve electricity distribution systems and power supply availability in economically disadvantaged neighbourhoods, thus enhancing energy access and sustainability across the country.

Urban Development

We have supported the reconstruction of damaged roads in the Dominican Republic, ensuring that the infrastructure is built to withstand future climate-related challenges. By investing in resilient transport infrastructure, we have contributed to the Dominican Republic’s efforts to enhance connectivity, facilitate trade and improve the overall quality of transportation networks.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in the Dominican Republic.

1992

START OF OPERATIONS

22

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

0.35 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

EIB activity in the Dominican Republic by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in the Dominican Republic

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves quality of life in the Dominican Republic and beyond.
  • 28 September 2023

    Dominican Entrepreneurs: Julie’s story

    Discover how Julie Belliard empowers local artisans through her digital marketplace, Yo Soy Local.

    Microfinance Diversity and gender Dominican Republic Latin America and the Caribbean Global development
  • 20 September 2023

    Dominican entrepreneurs: Héctor's Story

    Discover how a solar-powered water pump transformed a farmer's life and increased agricultural yields.

    Microfinance Dominican Republic Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 28 June 2022

    Supporting water management in the Caribbean

    The European Union and the European Investment Bank are partnering to use resources from the Caribbean Investment Facility to support critical water and clean oceans projects in the region.

    Oceans Environment Partnerships Water, wastewater management Caribbean Investment Facility Mandates and partnerships Dominican Republic Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment
  • 19 April 2022

    A drive to develop

    In developing countries transport drives economic growth and social inclusion. Here’s how transport projects help people live better lives around the world—and fight the emissions that fuel climate change

    Infrastructure Transport Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Brazil Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica St. Maarten Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Gabon Suriname Ethiopia Malawi Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Samoa Aruba Benin Panama New Caledonia Guinea-Bissau Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Pakistan São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Lao People's Democratic Rep. Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Regional - Pacific Burundi Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros China Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Nicaragua Mozambique Angola Chile Togo Cameroon Barbados Sudan Dominica Brunei Darussalam Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia St. Helena Pitcairn Guinea El Salvador Jamaica The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Honduras Fiji Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius St. Pierre and Miquelon Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Mexico Indonesia Nepal Zimbabwe Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Djibouti Bolivia Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Uganda Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda French Polynesia Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana Namibia Belize Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 12 April 2022

    Heads above water

    In developing countries water sanitation is vital for health and economic growth. Here’s how water management and sanitation projects in communities around the globe improve the quality of life and protect against the impact of climate change

    Infrastructure Water Health and life sciences Wastewater Water treatment Water, wastewater management Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica St. Maarten Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Gabon Suriname Ethiopia Malawi Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Samoa Aruba Benin Panama New Caledonia Guinea-Bissau Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Pakistan São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Lao People's Democratic Rep. Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Regional - Pacific Burundi Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros China Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Nicaragua Mozambique Angola Chile Togo Cameroon Barbados Sudan Dominica Brunei Darussalam Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia St. Helena Pitcairn Guinea El Salvador Jamaica The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Honduras Fiji Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius St. Pierre and Miquelon Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Mexico Indonesia Nepal Zimbabwe Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Djibouti Bolivia Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Uganda Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda French Polynesia Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana Namibia Belize Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 17 December 2020

    Dominican Republic: EIB and Banco Ademi provide EUR 10m to micro-borrowers

    The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing a EUR 10 million loan to Banco Ademi to help the microfinance lender to increase its lending to microenterprises in the Dominican Republic. Find out more here: https://www.eib.org/en/press/all/2020-373-eib-and-ademi-provide-usd-10m-to-micro-borrowers-in-the-dominican-republic

    Dominican Republic Latin America and the Caribbean
  • 6 July 2020

    Taking climate risk out of the home equation

    Dominican Republic helps residents build new lives outside of risky areas for hurricanes and earthquakes

    Infrastructure Urban development Climate Affordable and sustainable housing Dominican Republic Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 9 June 2020

    Get used to it

    The European Investment Bank is backing projects that help people and places adapt to climate change impacts.

    Dominican Republic Lao People's Democratic Rep. Haiti Lesotho Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Saharan Africa Climate Climate and environment
  • 6 November 2019

    Action for impact

    Key investments around the world help create stability and sustainable growth everywhere. The numbers show high EIB impact through its projects outside the EU.

    Dominican Republic Ethiopia Peru Lebanon Egypt Mexico Latin America and the Caribbean Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa Climate Global development Climate and environment
  • 22 October 2019

    Climate solutions: When climate action means better roads

    In development, climate solutions build the tools that help countries adapt to climate change, including extreme weather events that can damage existing infrastructure

    Infrastructure Mobility Transport Dominican Republic Haiti Latin America and the Caribbean Climate Infrastructure Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure

Get EIB support in the Dominican Republic

We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.

Large projects

Get a loan for €25m or more to finance your project

Contact our local office  

Advisory services

Get various types of advisory and technical assistance

Contact our experts  

Contact us

Local authority or large corporate

Contact our local office

Media

Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 43791
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

General enquiries

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Contact the Information Desk

Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

 

