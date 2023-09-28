Microenterprises (firms that employ fewer than 10 people) and microentrepreneurs are the engines of economic development.
More than 1.7 billion adults around the world do not have a bank account and cannot get a loan, making it hard to start or grow a business, with negative impact for the economy. Microfinance supports them in launching, developing or maintaining a revenue generating activity.
The EIB Group pays specific attention to people who are facing difficulties entering or re-entering the labour market, are threatened by social exclusion, or are otherwise in a disadvantaged position in the conventional credit market.
Here's how it works
The EIB Group has a long-lasting record in microfinance through the activities of the EIB, EIB Global, the European Investment Fund (EIF) and the EIB Institute.
We help the most vulnerable by providing loans and other support to microfinance institutions and investment vehicles. In turn, these institutions grant guarantees, loans and give advice to micro-businesses and micro-entrepreneurs, with a focus on activities that provide, among others, an income to women, young people and those living in rural and poorer communities.
We are committed to microfinance operations that demonstrate enhanced social and environmental policies, impact and added value. We support such operations with tailored financial and non-financial instruments, using EIB’s own resources or under the European Union’s mandates. In addition, the EIB supports the European Commission in the implementation and dissemination of the European Code of Good Conduct for Microcredit Provision, the quality benchmark for ethical and responsible lending practices in the European microfinance sector.
Products and services
The EIB can either directly invest in financial institutions, such as microfinance institutions (MFIs) and banks, or indirectly in microfinance investment vehicles (MIVs), such as funds and microfinance holding groups.
We offer:
- Medium/long-term loans to financial institutions (typically MFIs).
- Equity and debt investments in MIVs that in turn provide debt and/or equity to MFIs.
- Guarantee products for financial intermediaries
The EIB provides technical assistance to enhance the development impact of its microfinance operations. Under the Social Investments and Skills Window of the InvestEU Advisory Hub, we offer tailored support to microfinance and social entrepreneurship finance providers, such as:
- trainings
- peer-to-peer learning and study visits
- institutional assessments and ratings
- impact assessments
- evaluation of the implementation of the European Code of Good Conduct for Microcredit Provision
We also aim to strengthen the capacity of our partner financial institutions to serve microenterprises. We provide technical assistance support and capacity building in an array of areas:
- financial and social performance, to strengthen financial institution sustainability and actively implement client protection principles
- responsible digitalisation of operations, to improve financial partners' outreach to microenterprises, notably in rural areas
- human resource management and governance, to ensure the smooth functioning of the financial institution and the creation of a safe, competitive and responsive environment for its employees
- risk management, for financial institutions' long-term sustainability through identification, assessment, mitigation and monitoring of risk across their operations
- training and coaching programmes for microenterprises, to enhance their financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills
Technical assistance activities are primarily provided through a range of regional customised capacity building programmes.
Check our training series on Sustainable entrepreneurship and our Inclusive finance academy.
Microfinance across the globe
The EIB is active in microfinance in a number of regions, the most important being:
African, Caribbean and Pacific countries
The Africa, Caribbean and Pacific region (including OCT) accounts for the lion’s share of the EIB’s microfinance portfolio, with the largest country exposure in the Dominican Republic, Kenya and Uganda. Our commitments in debt, equity and technical assistance grants in the region continue to expand.
Highlighted stories
-
Dominican Entrepreneurs: Julie’s story
Discover how Julie Belliard empowers local artisans through her digital marketplace, Yo Soy Local.
-
Dominican entrepreneurs: Héctor's Story
Discover how a solar-powered water pump transformed a farmer's life and increased agricultural yields.
-
Baobab microfinance in Africa | Kouadio's sewing shop
Meet Kouadio Kouadio, whose dreams turned into reality with the help of Baobab microfinance firm. Discover his inspiring story!
-
Baobab microfinance in Africa | Afrifa's hair salon
Discover how Afrifa Christe transformed her life and realised her entrepreneurial dreams with a microfinance loan.
-
The Financial Inclusion Fund | Story of Avi Mali
Mamadou's path took a positive turn when he received a game-changing loan from Cofina Mali, backed by the Financial Inclusion Fund.
-
The Financial Inclusion Fund | Story of Justyna
Discover how eTumba mobile wallet is empowering farmers in Zambia to access banking services from their farms.
-
The Financial Inclusion Fund
Discover the Financial Inclusion Fund, increasing access to responsible finance for MSMEs in emerging economies.
-
Bidibidi Refugee Entrepreneurs - David's story
In 2019, David participated in financial literacy training that Centenary Bank organised in Bidibidi, one of the world's largest refugee settlements, in Northern Uganda. Today David runs a profitable business growing vegetables and selling and distributing them within the settlement. The training was part of a project that reached refugees in 9 settlements across Uganda. The initiative was backed by the European Investment Bank's Capacity Building Project for East Africa, targeting local banks and their clients and customers.
-
Bidibidi Refugee Entrepreneurs - Mary's story
In 2019, Mary participated in financial literacy training that Centenary Bank organised in Bidibidi, one of the world's largest refugee settlements, in Northern Uganda. Three years on, Mary is leading a profitable tailoring business and employing other women to support their families so they can support their families. The training was part of a project that reached refugees in 9 settlements across Uganda.
-
Bidibidi Refugee Entrepreneurs
Learning financial literacy and business skills has helped some of the inhabitants of one of the world's largest refugee settlements to start a new life. Centenary Bank offered these trainings with the help of the European Investment Bank in 2019. Nearly three years later we go back to see what kind of benefits they had for some of the participants. The initiative comes under the European Investment Bank's Capacity Building Project for Eastern Africa, in which banks and their customers and clients are trained to improve their performance.
-
Never too late to learn
In Uganda, financial literacy training helps refugees and host communities develop the necessary skills to grow businesses and transform lives
-
Microfinance in Mali: Opportunities for women entrepreneurs
Supporting small entrepreneurs across Africa is at the heart of the EIBs contribution to the Team Europe Global Response to COVID-19. Our partnership with microfinance institution Kafo Jiginew in Mali will improve access to finance to 90,000 smallholders to expand their activity.
-
Microfinance in Mali: Opportunities for farmers and cooperatives
Building on our strong partnership with microfinance institutions in Africa like Kafo Jiginew in Mali is helping communities in vulnerable states to confront the economic, social & health impact of the pandemic. The EIB ready to do more in Team Europe Global Response to COVID-19.
-
Microfinance on the streets
Small businesses in Burkina Faso and nearby countries are prospering with flexible and quick microfinance loans from a microfinance lender called ACEP.
-
What’s the impact of microfinance?
A programme coordinated by the EU bank finds evidence of microfinance impact in Côte d’Ivoire and demonstrates that the private sector can boost sustainable development
-
A ‘win-win’ to fighting African poverty
Small African lenders give rural residents more independence with backing from the EU bank, the European Investment Bank
-
First mobile money service in Ethiopia
This short film tells the story of an innovative mobile banking service, M-BIRR, provided by Ethiopian banks and Microfinance Institutions (MFIs), that allows locals to make financial transactions by simply using their phone. M-BIRR, which that takes its name from the birr, the country’s currency, is a fast, convenient and reliable way of sending and receiving money, paying for goods in shops or buying airline tickets, day and night, with a few clicks. This service is part of the mobile phenomenon that is transforming finances in Africa, where logistics is often difficult and people have to travel and queue long hours to access basic services. “I think it is particularly encouraging because it combines the idea of inclusion with technology and open new markets, new possibilities for people, so this is something that revolutionises the access to the labour market and to entrepreneurial activities. This is something that Europe can learn from”, says Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB supports MOSS ICT, the operator behind the M-Birr platform.
-
Mobile money: Where Ethiopia leads Europe
Millions benefit from Ethiopia mobile money service M-Birr, which is ahead of the mobile banking technology most Europeans use
-
Africa microfinance: Access the Power
Microfinance loans empower African small businesses and change lives
-
Liberia microfinance: Small bank overcomes Ebola’s effects
Access Bank Liberia kept on lending to microfinance clients despite deadly epidemic
-
Supporting microfinance in Kenya
The EIB has a long track record in microfinance both within and outside the European Union. It supports leading microfinance providers (MFIs), fund providers and stakeholders in increasing access to funding for micro and small-sized enterprises. The Bank’s most significant microfinance involvement is in Sub-Saharan Africa in countries such as Kenya where we aim at maximizing development impact in urban and rural regions as shown in this video.
-
Interview of Prof. Mohammed Yunus
Interview with the microfinance pioneer Prof. Mohammed Yunus. Nobel laureate Prof. Yunus visited the EIB in March 2012 to promote his ideas aimed at supporting entrepreneurship around the world.
-
The EIB: who benefits?
This film illustrates the positive impact the Bank's financing has on the level and the quality of life of the citizens, both in the EU and in the other regions of the world
Neighbouring countries
Neighbouring countries include both the Southern neighbourhood (Middle Eastern and North African countries) and the Eastern neighbourhood.
The EIB has been active in the Middle East and North Africa region since 2002, through the Facility for Euro-Mediterranean Investment and Partnership (FEMIP) and FEMIP Trust Fund. The Risk Capital Facility has succeeded FEMIP for Southern neighbourhood countries.
The EIB is also active in the Eastern neighbourhood and has already launched operations under the DCFTA Initiative East.
Highlighted stories
-
Heroes of the Ukrainian economy
Bank Lviv supports small businesses forced to relocate due to war in Ukraine.
-
Jordan: How a microfund gives hope to Syrian refugee women
Microfund for Women helps Syrian refugee women start businesses in Jordan.
-
The Financial Inclusion Fund | Story of the Ittihad Cooperative
Welcome to Azrou, Morocco and meet Najia Moughal, co-owner of the Ittihad Cooperative. The cooperative has provided Najia and other women with the chance to showcase their talents and succeed in their entrepreneurial pursuits.
-
Threading out of the crisis
The Financial Inclusion Fund helps female entrepreneurs in developing countries find loans to build their companies. Here are its Moroccan success stories.
-
Harmonising microfinance
The Palestinian microfinance group Faten freed $8 million for the benefit of its small clients with technical assistance that harmonised its many loan covenants
-
Georgian cheese with a taste of Switzerland
A private partnership between Georgia and Switzerland will set up an agriculture school that aims to transfer knowledge and skills on Swiss cheese making and will also have important societal and economic benefits
-
A helping hand for young entrepreneurs in Tunisia
The microfinance institution Enda Tamweel helps Tunisian micro-entrepreneurs who are struggling to access the traditional financial system, such as young people, women and those living in rural or disadvantaged areas.
-
Supporting entrepreneurship in Jordan
Investing in local start-ups is key to help entrepreneurs design products and solutions to overcome the region's challenges, stop the brain drain, empower women and ensure a resilient and inclusive future. Discover Microfund for Women and Silicon Badia, two different funds with one common goal: supporting entrepreneurship in Jordan.
-
Empowering women entrepreneurs in Jordan
Meet Hayat Sawarkeh and Amani Asas – two women entrepreneurs in Jordan. Discover how they both turned their activities into booming businesses, thanks to the support of the Microfund for Women and the financial backing from the European Investment Bank.
-
How did Adla spice up her life?
turned it into a very successful business. Microfund for Women supported the of her activities making her grocery store a reference in Jerash region.
-
From 10 to 200
European Commission's Directorate-General for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations & Microfund for Women supported Hayat on her way to become an successful farmer but more importantly, in becoming her family main provider, a unique case in Ain Basha region (Jordan).
-
More fabric, more dresses
Meet Shua'a, a skilled Syrian dressmaker who made Jordan her home for 20+ years. She expanded her business thanks to Microfund for women and reinvests her profits to buy more fabric and sell more dresses. Our partnership with EU Commission's Directorate-General for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations is key to make projects like these a reality.
-
Jordanian sweets with a Syrian twist
Amani is a busy woman. She is the mother of 4 children and the proud owner of a family business in Jordan selling sweets with a Syrian twist. It is the kind of project the EIB, our EU partners European Commission's Directorate-General for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, the representation of the EU in Jordan and Microfund for women want to see more of!
-
Microfinance for a Syrian refugee and a tango maestro
Microlux gives socially excluded people in Luxembourg a chance to run their own businesses.
-
Women’s microfinance: Culture change in Jordan
Microfund empowers Jordanian women
-
EIB backs tech and youth start-ups in Jordan
EIB supported SiliconBadia is providing loans and advisory services to tech and youth start-ups in Jordan. SiliconBadia’s Emile Cubeisy explains in this short video.
-
Refugee financing: Hope for Syria
Investments in programmes designed to keep Syrian refugees close to their homeland—and help them get prepared to rebuild the country when the war ends
Highlighted stories
-
A sustainable and social supermarket
How a mother of three financed her sustainable supermarkets in the Netherlands with Impact Finance and made a difference in her community
-
I Got a Job: Good loans for good food in the Netherlands
Inspired by her grandmother, Jorine Koster dreamed of opening up her own restaurant. A microcredit from non-profit Qredits helped her open three restaurants in the Netherlands
-
I Got a Job: An ‘open door’ in Spain for workers with disabilities
In Spain workers with disabilities can be up front about their disability when they work for Ilunion. Backed by the EU bank, 42% of Ilunion workers are disabled, including Manuel González.
-
-
-
Italy microfinance: Ironing smooths the way to social inclusion
Women, migrants and the young get support for their businesses from an EU-backed programme
-
-
fi-compass
This animated video explains fi-compass, an initiative between the European Commission and the EIB.
-
-
Why we believe in microfinance
EIB microfinance investments help the most underserved parts of society by focusing on people excluded from the economy and banking. In particular, we help to:
- sustain jobs
- empower women and girls
- build resilient economies
- support rural communities