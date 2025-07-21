Kenya and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Kenya since 1976.

In 2005, we inaugurated our regional representation for East Africa in Nairobi.

Our financing in the country has brought clean energy to thousands of homes through projects like the Olkaria geothermal plants and the Lake Turkana Wind Farm.

Beyond the upgrade of key infrastructure, our work has helped to reinforce the country’s attractiveness as an investment destination. By financing local banks and private equity funds, we have supported thousands of micro, small and medium businesses, the backbone of the economy, in all sectors.

Agriculture remains the leading source of economic activity in the country. To address the funding gap in the sector and contribute to its modernisation in 2019 we launched the Kenya Agriculture Value Chain Facility. This new financing scheme, combining EIB loans with EU grants from the European Union, is part of our ongoing support to the private sector, aimed at creating new jobs, especially for young people, boosting sustainable growth and promoting social inclusion.