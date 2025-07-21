Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Kenya and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Kenya since 1976

In 2005, we inaugurated our regional representation for East Africa in Nairobi.

Our financing in the country has brought clean energy to thousands of homes through projects like the Olkaria geothermal plants and the Lake Turkana Wind Farm.

Beyond the upgrade of key infrastructure, our work has helped to reinforce the country’s attractiveness as an investment destination. By financing local banks and private equity funds, we have supported thousands of micro, small and medium businesses, the backbone of the economy, in all sectors.

Agriculture remains the leading source of economic activity in the country. To address the funding gap in the sector and contribute to its modernisation in 2019 we launched the Kenya Agriculture Value Chain Facility. This new financing scheme, combining EIB loans with EU grants from the European Union, is part of our ongoing support to the private sector, aimed at creating new jobs, especially for young people, boosting sustainable growth and promoting social inclusion.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Kenya.

1976

START OF OPERATIONS

61

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

1.51 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

6

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB activity in Kenya by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in Kenya

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Kenya and beyond

  •
    21 July 2025

    Fighting climate change with financial finesse

    Kenya’s Central Bank develops climate reporting guidelines to encourage green investments

    Banking Greening Financial Structures (GFS) Programme Climate change Climate Climate action Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
  • 1 July 2025

    The power of connections in developing countries

    LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.

    Transport Health and life sciences Climate Nigeria India Ghana Indonesia Kenya Asia and the Pacific Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 1 October 2024

    Seeds for local growth

    EIB Global invests in Kenyan women’s businessesso they can weather economic shocks and grow

    Diversity and gender Sustainability Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 1 August 2024

    Is it trash or a hidden gem?

    A biogas project in western Kenya will use trash to make cooking safer, improve the lives of women and help farmers’ crops

    Urban development Partnerships City Climate Finance Gap Fund Circular economy Mandates and partnerships Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 8 May 2024

    The difficult daily water ritual

    Expanding clean water access and improving sewage treatment for better lives in rural western Kenya

    Infrastructure Water Water, wastewater management Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Climate and environment
  • 12 March 2024

    A green model in Africa

    Kenya boosts Africa with renewable energy technology exports, modern transport and more innovation.

    Infrastructure SMEs Transport Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 29 April 2022

    A helping hand for herders

    Kenya climate change finance brings relief to pastoral herders hit by drought. The loans are backed by the European Union, because local banks are reluctant to risk lending to remote regions

    SMEs Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy
  • 19 April 2022

    A drive to develop

    In developing countries transport drives economic growth and social inclusion. Here’s how transport projects help people live better lives around the world—and fight the emissions that fuel climate change

    Infrastructure Transport Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Brazil Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica St. Maarten Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Gabon Suriname Ethiopia Malawi Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Samoa Aruba Benin Panama New Caledonia Guinea-Bissau Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Pakistan São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Lao People's Democratic Rep. Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Regional - Pacific Burundi Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros China Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Nicaragua Mozambique Angola Chile Togo Cameroon Barbados Sudan Dominica Brunei Darussalam Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia St. Helena Pitcairn Guinea El Salvador Jamaica The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Honduras Fiji Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius St. Pierre and Miquelon Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Mexico Indonesia Nepal Zimbabwe Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Djibouti Bolivia Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Uganda Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda French Polynesia Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana Namibia Belize Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 12 April 2022

    Heads above water

    In developing countries water sanitation is vital for health and economic growth. Here’s how water management and sanitation projects in communities around the globe improve the quality of life and protect against the impact of climate change

    Infrastructure Water Health and life sciences Wastewater Water treatment Water, wastewater management Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica St. Maarten Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Gabon Suriname Ethiopia Malawi Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Samoa Aruba Benin Panama New Caledonia Guinea-Bissau Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Pakistan São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Lao People's Democratic Rep. Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Regional - Pacific Burundi Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros China Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Nicaragua Mozambique Angola Chile Togo Cameroon Barbados Sudan Dominica Brunei Darussalam Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia St. Helena Pitcairn Guinea El Salvador Jamaica The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Honduras Fiji Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius St. Pierre and Miquelon Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Mexico Indonesia Nepal Zimbabwe Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Djibouti Bolivia Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Uganda Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda French Polynesia Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana Namibia Belize Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 17 February 2022

    Improving livelihoods in rural Kenya

    Smallholder farmers and agri-SMEs are the backbone of Kenya’s economy. #TeamEurope and Equity Bank are working with businesses like Paves Vetagro, which specialises in agricultural and animal health products and services to farmers in the arid and semi-arid regions of West Pokot. Backed by the blending of a loan from the European Investment Bank and a grant from the European Union’s AgriFi Challenge Fund, they are opening sustainable and climate-conscious opportunities in rural Kenya.

    SMEs Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy

Boost Africa

Boost Africa supports the creation of decent jobs, sustainable growth and poverty alleviation and helps achieve the Sustainable Development Goals through venture capital and technical assistance for young businesses in sub-Saharan Africa.

Find out more  
Getty

Get EIB support in Kenya

We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.

Do you need a loan to finance your project?

If you are a public authority and need a loan over EUR 25m, contact us directly at:

If you need a loan below EUR 25m,
Contact our local partners

Do you have a question?

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB, contact the Information Desk

Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Are you a journalist?

Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

