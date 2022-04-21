Bidibidi Refugee Entrepreneurs

Learning financial literacy and business skills has helped some of the inhabitants of one of the world's largest refugee settlements to start a new life. Centenary Bank offered these trainings with the help of the European Investment Bank in 2019. Nearly three years later we go back to see what kind of benefits they had for some of the participants. The initiative comes under the European Investment Bank's Capacity Building Project for Eastern Africa, in which banks and their customers and clients are trained to improve their performance.

Find out more about these inspirational stories and learn how EIB Global strives for increased impact from our financing outside the EU.