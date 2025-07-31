Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
About

Established in 2004, the FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF) aims to facilitate investment and address funding gaps in the EU’s Southern Neighbourhood. The FTF focuses on the following priority areas: access to finance for smaller businesses, infrastructure, climate action and environmental protection, as well as research, innovation and education.

At a glance

FTF contributors are making a difference to projects in the EU's Southern Neighbourhood.

m

Donor funds committed

m*

Donor financing approved

Operations

bn

Total investments supported

﻿* Returns from completed projects may bring the balance of approved funds higher than the amount of donor funds committed.

Our donors

FTF operations are financed by 19 donors:

Expected impact

350 000 micro and small businesses supported, of which 150 500 are women-led

2.3 million people benefitting from improved sanitation

 Access to electricity for 15 000 Tunisian households and businesses

Sustainable Development Goals

Donor-financed operations through our trust funds make a direct contribution to several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our collective actions unlock billions of euros in investment to combat climate change, eradicate poverty and fight inequality. These are some of the global goals targeted by our trust fund. 

Donor-funded instruments

The EIB uses donor funds to enhance the development impact of investment projects. FTF supports technical assistance throughout the project cycle, risk capital operations and capacity building.

Find out more  

Geographical scope

Countries eligible for FTF funding:

Cross-border or regional projects are also eligible.

﻿* The EIB will start operating in Libya once it has signed a Framework Agreement with the country. Following EU sanctions in November 2011, the EIB suspended all loan disbursements and technical advisory contracts for projects in Syria.

﻿** This designation shall not be construed as recognition of a State of Palestine and is without prejudice to the individual positions of the Member States on this issue.

Key publications

  • 31 July 2025

    Trust funds in action

    This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.

  • 31 July 2025

    FEMIP Trust Fund overview

    This flyer provides an overview of the trust fund's activities in 2024.

  • 15 June 2023

    Evaluation of the FEMIP Trust Fund – From 2004 to 2022

    An independent evaluation of the Facility for Euro-Mediterranean Investment and Partnership Trust Fund (FTF) (2004-2022).

  • 26 July 2018

    FEMIP Trust Fund Assembly of Donors: Rules of procedure

    The Assembly of Donors of the FEMIP Trust Fund has drawn up its rules of procedure in accordance with the Rules Relating to the Establishment and Administration of the FEMIP Trust Fund.

  • 26 July 2018

    FEMIP Trust Fund: Rules of establishment and administration

    The purpose of the FEMIP Trust Fund is to accept and make use of funds provided by donors in order to foster private sector and public development in the Mediterranean Partner Countries.

  • 1 July 2024

    FEMIP Trust Fund Assembly of Donors

    List of the trust fund's representatives

In focus

EIB’s Inclusive finance academy

Join us for our first series of the EIB’s Inclusive finance academy that focuses on how to support more vulnerable groups. Drawing on lessons learnt from the EIB’s TAFIR programme in the Middle East and North Africa, we have partnered with experts from the Frankfurt Business School of Finance and Management to explore how local microfinance institutions can better serve vulnerable communities across the globe.

custom-preview

Highlighted stories

  •
    31 July 2025

    Trust funds in action

    This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.

  • 3 April 2025

    Winning the gum game

    The cosmetics and food company Santis modernises factories and increases support for Moroccan farmers to better tap rising demand for carob gum.

  • 26 March 2025

    The European Investment Bank in Morocco

    As part of its lending activities outside the European Union for 2014-2024, EIB financing in Morocco averaged €410 million per year.

  • 22 March 2025

    Water for Morocco - Zazia 's story

    Zazia, a wushu and kung fu trainer from Boufekrane, Morocco, faced a significant water scarcity problem that affected her gym. Clients were demotivated because they were unable to shower due to low water pressure. At home, the challenge extended beyond fetching water to its quality, as the water came from boreholes around the city. With the support of the European Investment Bank, Morocco's National Electricity and Drinking Water Company (ONEE) constructed a 13.5 km pipeline from Boufekrane to Meknes. Since it became operational in July 2021, Zazia and 30,000 residents now enjoy regular access to high-quality water.

  • 15 October 2024

    Financing food security will yield high returns

    Hunger is a pressing global crisis that requires significant investment. Sustainable food systems address poverty and malnutrition, but also create jobs, boost economic growth, reduce gender inequality, enhance health and strengthen communities.

  • 20 September 2024

    Evaluation of the EIB-AECID partnership in support of SMEs in the Southern Mediterranean region (2011-2023)

    A powerful partnership: The impact of risk capital investments on private sector development and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Southern Mediterranean.

  • 12 September 2024

    Trust funds in action (2024)

    Resources for development finance are limited. Find out how EIB Global works with 12 trust funds to increase amounts available, support a wide variety of projects and make a positive impact.

  • 19 August 2024

    A sweet deal

    Spanish company creates jobs in Morocco’s growing chocolate market, with EU financial backing

  • 29 July 2024

    EIB donation for humanitarian aid in Gaza

    The European Investment Bank is donating €250,000 to offer emergency relief amidst the ongoing human tragedy in Gaza. The donation will support food, medical supplies, and specialist medical teams for children and families in need in Gaza.

  • 14 May 2024

    EIB Global Donor Partnerships

    Launch the video and embark on a journey to our projects around the world, guided by our Donor-funded trust funds. By joining forces, we achieve impact. EIB Global cares for people and the planet thanks to its Donor partnerships.

Masen

CAMENA: promoting climate action

CAMENA was a climate action envelope within the FTF. The envelope supported regional partners with grants to fight climate change in the Mediterranean region. The CAMENA envelope — created with the support of the United Kingdom — was completed on 30 June 2022.

