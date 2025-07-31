About
Established in 2004, the FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF) aims to facilitate investment and address funding gaps in the EU’s Southern Neighbourhood. The FTF focuses on the following priority areas: access to finance for smaller businesses, infrastructure, climate action and environmental protection, as well as research, innovation and education.
At a glance
FTF contributors are making a difference to projects in the EU's Southern Neighbourhood.
Donor funds committed
Donor financing approved
Operations
Total investments supported
* Returns from completed projects may bring the balance of approved funds higher than the amount of donor funds committed.
Our donors
FTF operations are financed by 19 donors:
Expected impact
350 000 micro and small businesses supported, of which 150 500 are women-led
2.3 million people benefitting from improved sanitation
Access to electricity for 15 000 Tunisian households and businesses
Sustainable Development Goals
Donor-financed operations through our trust funds make a direct contribution to several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our collective actions unlock billions of euros in investment to combat climate change, eradicate poverty and fight inequality. These are some of the global goals targeted by our trust fund.
Donor-funded instruments
* The EIB will start operating in Libya once it has signed a Framework Agreement with the country. Following EU sanctions in November 2011, the EIB suspended all loan disbursements and technical advisory contracts for projects in Syria.
** This designation shall not be construed as recognition of a State of Palestine and is without prejudice to the individual positions of the Member States on this issue.
Key publications
Trust funds in action
This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.
FEMIP Trust Fund overview
This flyer provides an overview of the trust fund's activities in 2024.
Evaluation of the FEMIP Trust Fund – From 2004 to 2022
An independent evaluation of the Facility for Euro-Mediterranean Investment and Partnership Trust Fund (FTF) (2004-2022).
FEMIP Trust Fund Assembly of Donors: Rules of procedure
The Assembly of Donors of the FEMIP Trust Fund has drawn up its rules of procedure in accordance with the Rules Relating to the Establishment and Administration of the FEMIP Trust Fund.
FEMIP Trust Fund: Rules of establishment and administration
The purpose of the FEMIP Trust Fund is to accept and make use of funds provided by donors in order to foster private sector and public development in the Mediterranean Partner Countries.
FEMIP Trust Fund Assembly of Donors
List of the trust fund's representatives
Highlighted stories
Winning the gum game
The cosmetics and food company Santis modernises factories and increases support for Moroccan farmers to better tap rising demand for carob gum.
The European Investment Bank in Morocco
As part of its lending activities outside the European Union for 2014-2024, EIB financing in Morocco averaged €410 million per year.
Water for Morocco - Zazia 's story
Zazia, a wushu and kung fu trainer from Boufekrane, Morocco, faced a significant water scarcity problem that affected her gym. Clients were demotivated because they were unable to shower due to low water pressure. At home, the challenge extended beyond fetching water to its quality, as the water came from boreholes around the city. With the support of the European Investment Bank, Morocco's National Electricity and Drinking Water Company (ONEE) constructed a 13.5 km pipeline from Boufekrane to Meknes. Since it became operational in July 2021, Zazia and 30,000 residents now enjoy regular access to high-quality water.
Financing food security will yield high returns
Hunger is a pressing global crisis that requires significant investment. Sustainable food systems address poverty and malnutrition, but also create jobs, boost economic growth, reduce gender inequality, enhance health and strengthen communities.
Evaluation of the EIB-AECID partnership in support of SMEs in the Southern Mediterranean region (2011-2023)
A powerful partnership: The impact of risk capital investments on private sector development and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Southern Mediterranean.
Trust funds in action (2024)
Resources for development finance are limited. Find out how EIB Global works with 12 trust funds to increase amounts available, support a wide variety of projects and make a positive impact.
A sweet deal
Spanish company creates jobs in Morocco’s growing chocolate market, with EU financial backing
EIB donation for humanitarian aid in Gaza
The European Investment Bank is donating €250,000 to offer emergency relief amidst the ongoing human tragedy in Gaza. The donation will support food, medical supplies, and specialist medical teams for children and families in need in Gaza.
EIB Global Donor Partnerships
Launch the video and embark on a journey to our projects around the world, guided by our Donor-funded trust funds. By joining forces, we achieve impact. EIB Global cares for people and the planet thanks to its Donor partnerships.