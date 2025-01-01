Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Statutory bodies

The EIB has four statutory bodies (those referred to in the EIB Statute):

  • Three decision-making bodies: the Board of Governors, the Board of Directors and the Management Committee
  • One control body: the Audit Committee

Main roles of the statutory bodies

Board of Governors

The Board of Governors determines the general directives of the EIB.

Board of Directors

The Board of Directors is responsible for the strategic management of the Bank.

Management Committee

The Management Committee is in charge of the day-to-day management of the EIB.

Audit Committee

The Audit Committee verifies that the Bank’s operations have been conducted properly.

Stay up to date

Publications
More publications