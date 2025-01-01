The EIB has four statutory bodies (those referred to in the EIB Statute):
- Three decision-making bodies: the Board of Governors, the Board of Directors and the Management Committee
- One control body: the Audit Committee
Main roles of the statutory bodies
The Board of Governors determines the general directives of the EIB.
The Board of Directors is responsible for the strategic management of the Bank.
The Management Committee is in charge of the day-to-day management of the EIB.
The Audit Committee verifies that the Bank’s operations have been conducted properly.
