Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 230,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 230,000,000
Health : € 230,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2024 : € 230,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES
Other links
Summary sheet
KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 7
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.1
Related public register
24/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Link to Promoter's website for environmental information
Related public register
24/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.3
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 4 & Bijlage 5
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - DEFINITIEF-MER
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 2
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - NIET TECHNISCHE SAMENVATTING
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.2
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 1
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES - Project MER - Bijlage 6
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES
Related press
Belgium: UZ Leuven gets support from EIB for modernisation and expansion
Related story
‘I thought we’d arrived at a town rather than a hospital’

Summary sheet

Release date
1 July 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2024
20230179
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES
KATHOLIEKE UNIVERSITEIT LEUVEN,Z.ORG KU LEUVEN VZW
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 550 million
EUR 1300 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project supports UZ Leuven University Hospital's 2022-2033 investment plan to adapt the existing campuses infrastructure to the current research and medical care requirements. In addition to investments in the expansion, modernisation and rehabilitation of the main campus and some smaller initiatives in other locations, the project includes the rehabilitation of the Pellenberg hospital and the modernisation of psychiatric care facilities in Kortenberg, Melsbroek, Lubbeek, and Leuven.

The aim is to finance the replacement, new construction and rehabilitation of about 11 buildings located on the Gasthuisberg Campus and the Pellenberg Campus as well as the psychiatric care facilities operated by Z.org KU Leuven in Kortenberg, Lubbeek, Melsbroek and Leuven. Beside improving the conditions for treatment, research and training, investments also intend to significantly increase the environmental sustainability and move to a carbon-free hospital at a later stage, thereby minimising the requirements of fossil fuels in the future.

Additionality and Impact

The project is in line with the InvestEU objective of social investments, in particular by creating infrastructure for modern psychiatric as well as complex hospital care. 

 

The project consists of investments for highly specialised tertiary care as well for modern psychiatric care facilities anticipating changes and reforms in mental health care, characterized by both the shift towards outpatient and community-based care, as well as the intensification of (residential) care. These activities are embedded in the R&D and teaching activities of one of the leading University Hospitals in Europe.

 

The project supports EIB's health policy objective and aims to provide high quality and accessible healthcare services. The project addresses a sub-optimal investment situation in the healthcare market in general, and in the hospital care segment in particular, as socio-economic returns are expected to exceed financial returns significantly.

 

The Bank can provide sizeable and long-term financings, aligning maturities to the economic life of the investment, while providing flexible drawdown modalities during the construction phase. In parallel, the EIB adds to the depth of available financing options available to the Promoter, at attractive economic terms, and thereby facilitates and accelerates the necessary investments into hospital infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not explicitly mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by 2014/52/EU), though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive concerning urban development. The compliance with requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by 2014/52/EU on EIA and Habitats Directive, will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bear comprehensive benefits to the community, as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
11 December 2024
19 December 2024
Related documents
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 7
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.1
24/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Link to Promoter's website for environmental information
24/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.3
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 4 & Bijlage 5
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - DEFINITIEF-MER
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 2
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - NIET TECHNISCHE SAMENVATTING
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.2
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 1
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES - Project MER - Bijlage 6
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES
Link to source
Summary sheet
KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES
Other links
Data sheet
KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES
Related press
Belgium: UZ Leuven gets support from EIB for modernisation and expansion

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 7
Publication Date
25 Sep 2024
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
230788046
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230179
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.1
Publication Date
25 Sep 2024
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
230774674
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230179
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Link to Promoter's website for environmental information
Publication Date
24 Sep 2024
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
230762947
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230179
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.3
Publication Date
24 Sep 2024
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
230770765
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230179
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 4 & Bijlage 5
Publication Date
25 Sep 2024
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
230759474
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230179
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - DEFINITIEF-MER
Publication Date
25 Sep 2024
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
230771276
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230179
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 2
Publication Date
25 Sep 2024
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
230774461
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230179
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - NIET TECHNISCHE SAMENVATTING
Publication Date
25 Sep 2024
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
230737601
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230179
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.2
Publication Date
25 Sep 2024
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
230786174
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230179
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 1
Publication Date
25 Sep 2024
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
230741021
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230179
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES - Project MER - Bijlage 6
Publication Date
25 Sep 2024
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
230733221
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230179
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
205055292
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230179
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 7
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.1
Related public register
24/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Link to Promoter's website for environmental information
Related public register
24/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.3
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 4 & Bijlage 5
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - DEFINITIEF-MER
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 2
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - NIET TECHNISCHE SAMENVATTING
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.2
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 1
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES - Project MER - Bijlage 6
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES
Other links
Summary sheet
KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES
Data sheet
KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES
Related press
Belgium: UZ Leuven gets support from EIB for modernisation and expansion
Related story
‘I thought we’d arrived at a town rather than a hospital’

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: UZ Leuven gets support from EIB for modernisation and expansion
Related story
‘I thought we’d arrived at a town rather than a hospital’
Other links
Data sheet
KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES
Summary sheet
KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 7
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.1
Related public register
24/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Link to Promoter's website for environmental information
Related public register
24/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.3
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 4 & Bijlage 5
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - DEFINITIEF-MER
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 2
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - NIET TECHNISCHE SAMENVATTING
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.2
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 1
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES - Project MER - Bijlage 6
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications