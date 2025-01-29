Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Belgium: UZ Leuven gets support from EIB for modernisation and expansion

29 January 2025
UZ Leuven

UZ Leuven to benefit from €230 million lending agreement between KU Leuven and the European Investment Bank (EIB), to finance its infrastructure plans up to 2031. The works will cover an overhaul of the main Health Sciences campus Gasthuisberg in Leuven. A well-planned layout of medical departments and supporting services will allow for optimised patient- and workflows.

UZ Leuven’s “Health Sciences Campus 2.0” masterplan foresees works on the intensive care units, operating theatres, imaging, nuclear medicine and ambulatory care facilities such as endoscopy and dentistry, as well as works on the pharmacy.

The European Investment Bank will support UZ Leuven 2022-2031 investment plan with a €230 million loan to the Catholic University Leuven (KU Leuven). The hospital will use the financing to support its masterplan of adapting the infrastructure on existing campuses to current research and medical care requirements.

The financing supports UZ Leuven’s “Health Sciences campus 2.0” masterplan, which will further transform its campus into an innovation ecosystem, in-line with Flanders’ ambition to support and develop its knowledge economy, in close collaboration with the KU Leuven. The intensive care units and operating theatres will benefit from new facilities to substitute aging buildings, allowing also to better connect and integrate them with other parts of the care site, including the new construction featuring, hospitalisation facilities and the extension for oncological care.

The loan will also be used to finance research facilities for nuclear medicine, the tissue and biobank facility, as well as a new production site for the hospital pharmacy in Leuven. Next to the investments in the expansion, modernisation and renovation of parts of the Gasthuisberg campus, the EIB loan will also support further renewal of UZ Leuven’s rehabilitation campus Pellenberg, for both hospitalisation and one-day care.

EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot said: “UZ Leuven’s plans will not only help the hospital cater for profound changes to existing care models, it will also further integrate the facilities in the knowledge and innovation ecosystem that Leuven is creating. This is the EIB’s second financing for Leuven’s hospital campus, showing the commitment of the EIB in supporting social infrastructure and financing projects that have a positive impact on citizens.”

“UZ Leuven and KU Leuven greatly appreciate the essential support from EIB. This financing allows us, together with VIPA resources and internal funding, to establish state of the art facilities for both our top patient care programs as well as our research and innovation infrastructure. This way, as a university hospital, we can continue to push boundaries for our patients.” said UZ Leuven CEO prof. dr. Paul Herijgers.

Background information:

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the EU institution for long-term loans. Its shares are held by the 27 EU Member States, with 5.2% owned by Belgium. The EIB makes long-term financing available for sound investments that contribute towards the EU's policy objectives. In 2023 the EIB provided over €2.1 billion in financing for Belgian projects.

UZ Leuven is affiliated with KU Leuven university and is the largest tertiary care university hospital in Belgium, tracing its origins to the Sint-Pieter Hospital, established in the heart of the City of Leuven in 1080. Consisting of the Gasthuisberg, Pellenberg and Sint-Rafaël (city) campuses, it’s one of the leading university hospitals in Europe, providing more than 1,800 beds which are served by almost 10,000 employees. Gasthuisberg is the main campus and contains all the highly specialised services, connected to the biomedical facilities of KU Leuven.

 

Related project(s)

KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES

The project supports Leuven University Hospital's 2022-2033 investment plan adapting the infrastructure on their existing campuses to current research and medical care requirements. In addition to investments in the expansion, modernization and rehabilitation of the main campus and some smaller initiatives in other locations, the project includes the rehabilitation of the Pellenberg hospital and the modernization of psychiatric care facilities in Kortenberg, Melsbroek, Lubbeek, and Leuven.

Signed | 19/12/2024

