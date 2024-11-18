Search En menu en ClientConnect
Health and life sciences

Ensuring a healthier future for all

Healthcare is central to development, prosperity, and security in the European Union and beyond. Access to high-quality, affordable services is crucial for improving lives and tackling shared health priorities.

Innovation in Life Sciences—including medical research, biotechnology, and new treatments—drives medical progress and economic growth. These breakthroughs reduce the burden of chronic diseases, extend life expectancy, and enhance quality of life.

Through our Health and Life Sciences initiatives, we strengthen healthcare systems, support groundbreaking research, and improve public health. Our work helps countries prepare for future health needs and challenges.

€1.9 bn

in financing for health and life sciences in 2024

With more than 7 million people having access to improved healthcare services

Our priorities

Research and development

Supporting companies in the creation of new and innovative medical products (drugs, diagnostic tests, medical devices. etc.), ensuring that these products are not only safe and effective but also easy to use and affordable.

Infrastructure

Supporting the principle of universal health coverage, building resilient and sustainable health systems, promoting innovative primary, integrated and long-term care solutions, with a focus on less developed EU regions.

Global partnerships

Collaboration is essential to advancing global health and achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3. We work with partners to finance medical research, strengthen healthcare systems, and support vaccination campaigns, disease prevention programmes, and efforts to address health workforce shortages.

Health Impact Investment Platform

Bridging the health financing gap

The Health Impact Investment Platform (HIIP) brings together WHO, multilateral development banks, and countries to mobilise funding for resilient primary health care. By integrating expertise and resources, it supports investments in vulnerable communities. Learn how the platform is driving sustainable health solutions.

Find out more  
Shutterstock

Health projects eligible for financing

We cover a wide range of health-related topics, including support for the growing demand for long-term care, the digital transformation of healthcare, and vaccination as one of the most cost-effective public health tools.

  • Hospitals and infrastructure investments
  • Medical research, education and training
  • Health informatics and innovation
  • Integrated and people-centred approach to healthcare networks, especially involving cross-border cooperation
  • Services providing universal access to safe and affordable care and designed to meet the varying needs of people across the course of their lives

Our health projects

We support health projects around the world.

Browse our projects  

Partnering to support healthcare and research

Collaboration is key to advancing global health. The EIB works with international partners to finance medical research, strengthen healthcare systems, and support critical health initiatives worldwide.

Global Polio Eradication

€500 million investment with the European Commission, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, WHO, and UNICEF to eliminate polio.

HERA Invest

€100 million guarantee with the European Commission to accelerate advanced research and development investments.

COVID-19 Response

€4.9 billion pledged with the European Commission to end the pandemic and strengthen global health security.

WHO Collaboration

Joint efforts to combat COVID-19 and build resilient healthcare systems.

Vaccine Development

Advisory partnership with Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to accelerate vaccines for infectious diseases.

EU Malaria Fund

Investment from the from the European Union, the EIB, Investitionsbank Berlin, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and other European national and private actors to support scientifically promising projects that aim to prevent and treat malaria.

Emergency Preparedness

Collaboration with United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to help governments respond to health crises and natural disasters.

Innovation in Health

Cooperation with Israel’s National Technological Innovation Authority in the field of bio-convergence.

Our stories

Real stories speak louder than general policies. Discover the impact of our projects

  •
    18 November 2024

    Adjustable antibodies

    France’s Fabentech is developing antibodies that adapt to mutating viruses with pandemic potential. The treatments could stop the viruses from spreading.

    Venture capital & equity Venture capital SMEs Health and life sciences Venture debt France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
  • 28 October 2024

    No sleep mask required

    Nyxoah creates an innovative non-invasive device to treat obstructive sleep apnea.

    Health and life sciences Technology Belgium European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
  • 15 July 2024

    Taking a brain trip

    BrainTrip creates alternative technology to perform brain examinations and give the results on the spot.

    Health and life sciences Slovenia European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
  • 16 May 2024

    A fast and accurate diagnosis

    Diamens creates an affordable and accurate at-home kit to help women test for endometriosis and detect the condition in its early stages

    Health and life sciences Diversity and gender Austria European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
  • 14 May 2024

    EIB Global Donor Partnerships

    Launch the video and embark on a journey to our projects around the world, guided by our Donor-funded trust funds. By joining forces, we achieve impact. EIB Global cares for people and the planet thanks to its Donor partnerships.

    EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Urban development Institutional European Commission SMEs Solidarity with Ukraine Transport EU for Ukraine Health and life sciences Partnerships Partners Water, wastewater management Diversity and gender Migration Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Mandates and partnerships Ecuador Ukraine Senegal Mozambique Armenia Serbia Moldova Eastern Neighbourhood Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 2 May 2024

    EU delivers: Climate-conscious healthcare in the Netherlands

    HMC upgrades infrastructure and energy efficiency to cut carbon footprint and boost patient care with EU backing

    Infrastructure Health and life sciences Climate change Climate Education and training Sustainability The Netherlands European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 2 May 2024

    EU delivers: Breast cancer diagnostic tool in Poland

    SDS Optic develops a diagnostics tool for HER2 positive breast cancer. Backed by EU financing, the tool gives results in less than one hour.

    SMEs Health and life sciences Poland European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
  • 2 May 2024

    EU delivers: Renovating an historic university in Romania

    Târgu Mureş medical university renovates infrastructure and research labs to educate future doctors and develop research with EU backing

    Infrastructure Health and life sciences Education and training Romania European Union Social infrastructure
  • 15 April 2024

    To change our plastic habits

    By 2050 our land and water will be polluted by 12.5 billion metric tonnes of plastic waste. Here’s how we avoid this future.

    Water Environment Health and life sciences Water treatment Water, wastewater management Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 12 February 2024

    A new hospital for Burgas children

    For people living in Burgas and the many tourists visiting each year, the lack of good children's healthcare is a major problem. A paediatric hospital became a priority for the city.

    Health and life sciences Energy efficiency Bulgaria European Union Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Energy
  • 10 January 2024

    Everything is possible

    The Women’s Solutions Reporting Award highlights the stories of women who are shaping our world and acting to improve the lives of other women

    SMEs Health and life sciences Diversity and gender Education and training Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 22 December 2023

    Probing for breast cancer

    SDS Optic develops a diagnostics tool for HER2 breast cancer that gives result in less than one hour. The inProbe procedure avoids traditional biopsies.

    Venture capital & equity Venture capital Health and life sciences Venture debt InvestEU Poland European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
More stories  
Brolis Group

Venture debt

We offer a long-term venture debt financing to address the unique funding needs of fast growing innovative companies. We help SMEs and mid-caps grow and invest in research and development.

Find out more  

Contact us

Do you need finance or advisory services for your project?

We offer a wide range of financial products, as well as advisory support.

Do you have a question?

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB, contact the Information Desk
Contact us
Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Are you a journalist?

Contact our Press office
Tel. +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

