Healthcare is central to development, prosperity, and security in the European Union and beyond. Access to high-quality, affordable services is crucial for improving lives and tackling shared health priorities.

Innovation in Life Sciences—including medical research, biotechnology, and new treatments—drives medical progress and economic growth. These breakthroughs reduce the burden of chronic diseases, extend life expectancy, and enhance quality of life.

Through our Health and Life Sciences initiatives, we strengthen healthcare systems, support groundbreaking research, and improve public health. Our work helps countries prepare for future health needs and challenges.