Health and life sciences

Our priorities
Research and development
Supporting companies in the creation of new and innovative medical products (drugs, diagnostic tests, medical devices. etc.), ensuring that these products are not only safe and effective but also easy to use and affordable.
Infrastructure
Supporting the principle of universal health coverage, building resilient and sustainable health systems, promoting innovative primary, integrated and long-term care solutions, with a focus on less developed EU regions.
Global partnerships
Collaboration is essential to advancing global health and achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3. We work with partners to finance medical research, strengthen healthcare systems, and support vaccination campaigns, disease prevention programmes, and efforts to address health workforce shortages.
Partnering to support healthcare and research
€500 million investment with the European Commission, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, WHO, and UNICEF to eliminate polio.
A €100 million guarantee with the European Commission to accelerate advanced research and development investments.
€4.9 billion pledged with the European Commission to end the pandemic and strengthen global health security.
Joint efforts to combat COVID-19 and build resilient healthcare systems.
Advisory partnership with Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to accelerate vaccines for infectious diseases.
Investment from the from the European Union, the EIB, Investitionsbank Berlin, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and other European national and private actors to support scientifically promising projects that aim to prevent and treat malaria.
Collaboration with United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to help governments respond to health crises and natural disasters.
Cooperation with Israel’s National Technological Innovation Authority in the field of bio-convergence.
Our stories
Real stories speak louder than general policies. Discover the impact of our projects
-
Adjustable antibodies
France’s Fabentech is developing antibodies that adapt to mutating viruses with pandemic potential. The treatments could stop the viruses from spreading.
-
No sleep mask required
Nyxoah creates an innovative non-invasive device to treat obstructive sleep apnea.
-
Taking a brain trip
BrainTrip creates alternative technology to perform brain examinations and give the results on the spot.
-
A fast and accurate diagnosis
Diamens creates an affordable and accurate at-home kit to help women test for endometriosis and detect the condition in its early stages
-
EIB Global Donor Partnerships
Launch the video and embark on a journey to our projects around the world, guided by our Donor-funded trust funds. By joining forces, we achieve impact. EIB Global cares for people and the planet thanks to its Donor partnerships.
-
EU delivers: Climate-conscious healthcare in the Netherlands
HMC upgrades infrastructure and energy efficiency to cut carbon footprint and boost patient care with EU backing
-
EU delivers: Breast cancer diagnostic tool in Poland
SDS Optic develops a diagnostics tool for HER2 positive breast cancer. Backed by EU financing, the tool gives results in less than one hour.
-
EU delivers: Renovating an historic university in Romania
Târgu Mureş medical university renovates infrastructure and research labs to educate future doctors and develop research with EU backing
-
To change our plastic habits
By 2050 our land and water will be polluted by 12.5 billion metric tonnes of plastic waste. Here’s how we avoid this future.
-
A new hospital for Burgas children
For people living in Burgas and the many tourists visiting each year, the lack of good children's healthcare is a major problem. A paediatric hospital became a priority for the city.
-
Everything is possible
The Women’s Solutions Reporting Award highlights the stories of women who are shaping our world and acting to improve the lives of other women
-
Probing for breast cancer
SDS Optic develops a diagnostics tool for HER2 breast cancer that gives result in less than one hour. The inProbe procedure avoids traditional biopsies.
