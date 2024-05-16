A woman consults her doctor about chronic pelvic pain. She describes her symptoms, but finds it difficult to quantify the discomfort, since everyone has a different threshold for suffering. “How do you know, as a doctor, that the pain of the person is abnormal?” says Angelika Lackner, a scientist in Austria. “How do you know, as a person, if your pain is abnormal?” The patient might be experiencing menstrual cramps. Then again, she might have endometriosis, a condition whereby the lining of the uterus starts to grow outside the uterine wall, and which affects one woman in ten.

Endometriosis can occur at any time during the reproductive phase of a woman’s life. Some patients have severe symptoms, others no symptoms at all.

Currently, the only way to test for it is through laparoscopic surgery. This obstacle to easy diagnosis means that it generally takes between six and 12 years from the onset of symptoms until a woman learns she has the condition. But early diagnosis is key in stopping disease progression; when untreated, endometriosis can lead to organ damage, internal scarring, or infertility. Up to 50% of women with endometriosis have a difficult time conceiving.

Undiagnosed pain can strain one’s personal life, too, especially since endometriosis sometimes causes discomfort during sex. “So, it’s an issue with your relationships, your social relations, your family,” says Angelika. “If you don’t have a diagnosis, they think there’s nothing wrong with you.”

To tackle the lack of medical research and provide a quicker diagnosis to women suffering from endometriosis, Angelika created the start-up Diamens (a combination of “diagnosis” and “menstruation”).