Medical-technology company Nyxoah identified obstructive sleep apnea as a critical market due to vast patient need and the limitations of current treatment options. This prompted the Belgian company to develop a new device that treats the sleep disorder.

“One of our primary motivators was the high patient dropout rate associated with airway pressure therapy, the standard first-line treatment for obstructed sleep apnea,” says Olivier Taelman, CEO of Nyxoah. “This clear unmet need to develop some patient-centric solution led us to create a minimally invasive neurostimulation device.”

Nyxoah’s innovative design for its Genio device could be a big development for the estimated 14% of men and 7% of women who suffer from moderate to severe sleep apnea.

The standard treatment with “continuous positive airway pressure” machines require wearing an uncomfortable mask throughout the night. Many patients aren’t able to tolerate the treatment, finding it uncomfortable or it disturbs their sleep. Half of users drop the treatment within a few years.

The European Investment Bank recognised Genio’s potential to transform sleep apnea treatment and invested €37.5 million in July 2024 to support further research and development and to scale-up production.

“Our neurostimulation technology, designed to enhance comfort and compliance, will enable patients to experience a higher quality of life through an effective, patient-friendly solution that addresses a significant unmet medical need,” says Taelman.