OSA RDI (IEU LS)

Summary sheet
The promoter, Nyxoah, is a listed company focused on the development and commercialisation of innovative solutions to treat moderate to severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Nyxoah's platform is based on the Genio system, a bilateral neurostimulation therapy able to stimulate both branches of the hypoglossal nerve.
The aim is to support the promoter in its research, development and innovation (RDI) activities related to implant solutions treating OSA.
The project is aligned with the InvestEU objective of promoting research, development and innovation. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct venture debt financing to an innovative medtech company developing an innovative solution for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, an area with high unmet need.
By supporting the Promoter, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and know-how while preserving and expanding highly skilled employment opportunities in Europe.
Currently, the Company does not have access to either non-dilutive or to long-term debt funding sources. The financing structure is adjusted to the investment needs of the Company, with a long tenor and deferred interest, minimising cash outflows. By contributing to the cash runway, EIB financing is expected to continue attracting investors and allow the company to accelerate its development. The project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without InvestEU support.
The specific RDI activities included in the project will not have any relevant environmental impact, as they relate to activities to be performed in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. Therefore, the project activities neither fall under Annex I nor Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/52/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU).
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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