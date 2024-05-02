Haaglanden Medical Centre is embarking on a transformative modernization. To revamp infrastructure from the 1960s and 1970s, HMC has secured a €110 million loan from the European Investment Bank, the EU’s financing arm. The aim: to ensure state-of-the-art health services and more sustainable and inclusive healthcare environment for all residents of The Hague and The Netherlands.

“People are dependent upon our hospital within The Hague, but also within the Netherlands,” says Martijn Wiesenekker, HMC’s chief financial officer. “We are too important to fail.”

The revamp will slash CO 2 emissions by 64% with the installation of heat pumps and hybrid cooling. Improvements in the facility will also address staff shortages at HMC, as well as improving patient care.

The European Investment Bank, which is owned by the 27 EU member states, is lending €110 million to finance the HMC upgrade in a deal signed in 2023. That’s just one of many investments in the Netherlands by the European Union’s financing arm. Last year, we invested €2.68 billion in the Netherlands.

