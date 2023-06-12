© HMC

HMC, a top clinical hospital in The Hague, has signed a loan with the EIB to fund sustainable investments targeting its main locations.

The funds will be used to renovate and upgrade HMC Westeinde and HMC Antoniushove, and to create an innovative healthcare hub for Benoordenhout-Scheveningen with healthcare partners.

A major focus will be put on energy efficiency and sustainability, aiming to reduce CO 2 emissions by 64%.

Haaglanden Medical Centre (HMC) has signed a €110 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB). The financing will be used for HMC’s Integrated Housing Plan running to 2030, under which the hospital will refurbish two of its main locations. The plan entails upgrading the sites and redistributing medical services between them for greater efficiency, higher overall quality of the medical services, and enhanced wellbeing for both patients and staff. On the environmental side, the measures are expected to cut HMC’s CO 2 emissions by about 64% compared to 2013 levels.

EIB Vice-President Kris Peeters commented, “This transaction shows how relevant European financing is for the Netherlands. The EIB has financed university hospitals, general hospitals and top clinical ones like HMC for several years now. We are glad that, as Europe’s climate bank, we can support both top quality healthcare and sustainability measures at the same time, showing that one does not exclude the other.”

HMC board member Martijn Wiesenekker added, “We are very happy with the official confirmation of this EIB financing. Apart from the funding itself, it also shows trust in the plans and financial position of HMC. In the end, the most important thing is that these resources allow us to make crucial investments to continue to guarantee care for all residents of Haaglanden and the surrounding area.”

HMC’s plan means that HMC Westeinde and HMC Antoniushove will gradually be refurbished and upgraded. Both were built between the 1960s and 1970s and need an upgrade to enhance the efficiency of operations, optimise the provision of healthcare, and accommodate staff and patients’ expectations. The third location, the HMC Bronovo hospital, will remain open as a hospital for planned care until 2030. Together with a variety of healthcare partners, such as general practitioners, HMC is setting up an innovative healthcare hub for prevention, and other healthcare services for patients in the Benoordenhout – Scheveningen area.

Background information

Over the last five years, the EIB has financed over €1.1 billion worth of healthcare projects in the Netherlands, including university medical centres, top clinical hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Haaglanden Medical Centre is one of the top clinical hospitals in the Netherlands, providing basic and specialist medical care to around 718 000 inhabitants of The Hague and the Haaglanden metropolitan area. HMC offers a complete range of medical services varying from general hospital services to complex tertiary care. HMC’s Trauma Centre, Neuro Centre and Cancer Care Centre provide specialist services to patients at supra-regional level. HMC operates around 540 beds and employs 4 241 staff, of whom around 8% are medical doctors. In 2019, HMC provided care to nearly 172 000 patients.