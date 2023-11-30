© Martijn Wiesenekker

"People are dependent upon our hospital in the Hague but also across the cities surrounding the Hague," says Martijn Wiesenekker, chief financial officer of the hospital, which is in The Hague, the third largest city in the Netherlands.

Because the hospital’s three main buildings, built in the 1970s and 1980s, are so important to the country’s medical services, the management is planning a decade-long renovation that will also save a lot of energy. The hospital, known as HMC, signed a €110 million loan in June 2023 with the European Investment Bank to refurbish two of its main sites with the latest medical equipment and supplies, as well as new heating and cooling systems. The goal is to cut carbon emissions by 64%.

Besides the energy savings, the work will keep residents healthier, of course. The centre has more than 170 000 patients a year who come from across the Netherlands to be treated by its trauma, neurology, or cancer specialists. The investments into the renovation and upgrade will allow HMC to maintain its status as top clinical hospital, with optimal care for patients coming from The Hague and beyond, and with an attractive working environment for its staff.

“Our clinic, ORs and our ICU are outdated,” says Patrick de Bruijn, financial manager at HMC. “With this renovation we look forward to continuing to provide the best care for our patients.”